Jennifer Arcuri ‘admits affair with Boris Johnson’
Jennifer Arcuri has reportedly admitted to having an affair with Boris Johnson, after allegations he used his position as London mayor to get the businesswoman favourable treatment.
The prime minister avoided a criminal investigation after the police watchdog found no evidence that he influenced the payment of thousands of pounds of public money to Arcuri, or that he secured her participation in foreign trade trips which he led.
Johnson’s conduct
City Hall resumed an investigation into Johnson’s conduct after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) closed in May.
The IOPC said it “would have been wise” for Johnson to declare his association with Arucri. And it found evidence that they may have had an “intimate relationship”.
Johnson, who was the capital’s mayor between 2008-2016, previously welcomed the IOPC finding and criticised the “vexatious claims” against him.
Interview
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Arcuri has admitted to having an affair with Johnson while he was with his then-wife Marina Wheeler.
When asked if they had an affair, Arcuri said:
I think that goes without saying… It’s pretty much out there… But I’m not going to talk about it.
-
