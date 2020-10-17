Independent SAGE publishes ’emergency six-week plan’ after government ignores its last advice

The Independent SAGE group has published an “emergency six-week plan for England in response to rising cases, hospitalisations and deaths”. It comes after it put forward a “ten point plan” in September – the guidance of which it says the government ignored.

Emergency

In its introduction, Independent SAGE wrote:

We wrote on 21st September that we were in a crisis and put forward a ten point plan to avoid a new national lockdown in England. The points were not implemented and the crisis has worsened considerably.

Commenting on the current crisis, it said:

Lessons

Independent SAGE added:

On 21st September, SAGE scientists recommended a two week “circuit breaker” where we return to a similar level of restrictions as in late May, followed by a period of continued restrictions sufficient to keep the “reproduction ratio” R below 1 while allowing schools to stay open. A new study, whose authors include members of the SAGE modelling subgroup, estimated that a circuit breaker could save thousands of lives and “reset the clock” to buy us time. We agree. However, the time bought by a circuit breaker and continuing restrictions must be used to prepare for how we can re-open the economy safely, learning the lessons from this summer and autumn.

The plan

The published plan can be found online and is divided into three main parts. It would see:

A short “circuit breaker” in the first three weeks that meant the closure of schools and non-essential businesses. Schools reopening in weeks four to six, but many other things remaining closed. While this is going on, Independent SAGE is asking the government to support businesses with a furlough scheme, along with an “immediate major reform of Test and Trace”.

