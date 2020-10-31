Union calls for schools to be closed if England enters month-long lockdown

Schools and colleges must be closed if the government imposes another national lockdown, the National Education Union (NEU) has said. Joint general secretary Kevin Courtney also called for ministers to prepare to introduce school rotas for the end of any new restrictions.

New measures

Boris Johnson is expected to outline fresh measures to control the spread of coronavirus at a Downing Street press conference on 31 October. He is reportedly considering introducing nationwide restrictions next week, which could see everything closed except essential shops and education settings for a month.

But the NEU said it would be “self-defeating” for the government to impose such measures while “ignoring the role of schools as a major contributor to the spread of the virus”.

Missed opportunities

Courtney said not including schools and colleges would likely lead to the need for even longer lockdowns in future. He also said: