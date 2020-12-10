UK economic growth slows sharply in October as restrictions bite
UK economic growth slowed sharply in October as restrictions were tightened to control the spread of a second wave of coronavirus (Covid-19), official figures show.
The bite
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose 0.4% month on month in October, marking the sixth month in a row of recovering output following the recession in April.
But growth pared back significantly from 1.1% in September as new restrictions were brought in to try to curb rising cases of coronavirus, hitting pubs and restaurants hard.
The ONS added that the economy still remains 7.9% below pre-pandemic levels.
We’ve released GDP figures for October 2020.
▪️ GDP grew 0.4% in October but is 7.9% below its pre-pandemic peak
▪️ Services grew 0.2% (8.6% below Feb)
▪️ Manufacturing grew 1.7% (6.6% below Feb)
▪️ Construction grew 1.0% (6.4% below Feb)
➡️ https://t.co/OKSTHC8HDM pic.twitter.com/ml6GqluRdF
— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 10, 2020
Experts are predicting GDP will slam back into reverse in November and the final quarter of 2020 due to the second national lockdown in England. Chancellor Rishi Sunak said:
I know people are worried about the winter months, but we will continue to support people through our Plan For Jobs to ensure nobody is left without hope or opportunity.
Trade unions recently criticised the November spending review from Sunak, saying that:
for all the government’s talk of levelling up, this spending review will level down Britain.
Frances O’Grady of the Trades Union Congress said:
Workers expecting a national minimum wage increase – not least the two million who are key workers – have been let down by the government’s decision to row back on the full rise they were promised.
If the Chancellor wants to stop mass unemployment, the test will be how quickly today’s infrastructure announcements deliver enough good jobs in the parts of the country that need them most.
The TUC has shown that investing £85bn in green transport and infrastructure could create more than 1.2 million jobs in two years. And the chancellor should have acted to unlock the 600,000 existing gaps and vacancies in the public sector.
Hit hard
The figures show that the services sector was the hardest hit in October, with growth almost grinding to a halt – at 0.2% against 1% in September as pubs and restaurants were hit by the 10pm curfew and tighter restrictions.
Jonathan Athow, deputy national statistician at the ONS, said:
The UK economy has now grown for six months running but still remains around 8% below its pre-pandemic peak.
Public services output increased, while car manufacturing continued to recover and retail again grew strongly.
However, the reintroduction of some restrictions saw services growth hit, with large falls in hospitality, meaning the economy overall grew only modestly.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.