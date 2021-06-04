Regulator to investigate Facebook’s use of data over ‘unfair advantage’ concerns

The UK’s competition regulator has launched a fresh investigation into Facebook over concerns that the tech giant might be abusing a dominant position in digital advertising.

Monopoly

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) will look into how the social network gathers and uses certain data and whether it may provide an unfair advantage over rivals in the online classified ads and online dating space. As well as Facebook’s advertising services, Facebook Login – a feature that allows people to sign into other websites and apps – will also form part of the probe.

The regulator said it will assess whether data from both offerings enable the firm to benefit Facebook Marketplace, a part of the platform where users can place classified ads, and Facebook Dating.

The announcement comes as the European Commission (EC) launched its own investigation into the company’s use of data.

Chief executive of the CMA Andrea Coscelli said: