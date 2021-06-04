The Piers Morgan poll ‘bounce’ for Keir Starmer that’s as sh*t as he is

Keir Starmer on Piers Morgan Life Stories


The latest YouGov polling has shown a bounce for the Labour Party. It comes in the wake of leader Keir Starmer’s interview with Piers Morgan. But don’t get too excited – because blink and you’d miss the miniscule increase.

Starmer: ‘the Masked Chancer’

Morgan interviewed Starmer on Tuesday 1 June on ITV’s Life Stories. As SKWAWKBOX wrote, the show was “an embarrassing performance” from the Labour leader. BBC News wrote:

Asked by Morgan about criticism that he doesn’t show enough emotion, the Labour leader said: “There is a huge passion [in me], but passion comes in different shapes and sizes.”

He promised a tour of the country over the summer to speak to people “who are no longer voting Labour and hear for myself what they have to say”, appealing for the public to “let me get out there and let me take the mask off”.

“Take the mask off”? So, Starmer has been hiding his true feelings and politics all this time? Who knew?

Stick to the script

As SKWAWKBOX reported, after the show some Twitter accounts were churning out similar scripts:

SKWAWKBOX said it was:

Assuming the phenomenon to have resulted from some ‘Starmer central’ memo to his dwindling band of supporters in an attempt to bolster his credibility after an embarrassing performance on Piers Morgan’s programme

Where’s the ‘bounce’ Starmer?

But sadly for Starmer and his team, all the copying and pasting on Twitter and personal stories on Morgan’s show don’t seem to have worked. Because if Life Stories did affect YouGov’s latest polling, it resulted in just a 1% increase; oh – and the Tories gaining an extra 3%:

As one Twitter user wryly summed up:

And as Stats for Lefties crunched, this poll would turn into the worst election defeat for Labour since 1935:

If a prime time TV appearance only musters an extra percentage point for Labour in the polls, then there’s little hope for Starmer. He’d be best off following Boris Johnson’s lead – and do any future media appearances from the inside of a fridge.

Featured image via ITV – YouTube 

    1. Hey Mr. Topple,
      You have obviously forgotten that it’s so easy to laugh and easy to hate, but it takes guts to be gentle and kind.
      You’re clearly an attention seeking nobody too as you hate Starmer and don’t even attempt any kind of intellectual challenge.
      You are part of the problem of why Labour are now unelectable. Wouldn’t you be more comfortable starring in Big Brother or the Monster Raving Looney Party? How do people like you even get to write in this newspaper? I’m so glad I cancelled my subscription.

      1. So, anyone who hates Starmer is an attention seeker?. That’s not much of a intellectual challenge is it?. Did you bother to read the article?. So how about showing some gentleness and kindness to those who have been suspended from Labour, such as those from JVL, Jewish Labour Members, whose only ‘crime ‘ has been to show a different opinion to that which has been dictated by an organisation that is not a Labour affiliated group. Or those who have been suspended on ‘spurious allegations’ , while voting takes place by ‘approved’ people, only to be reinstated the day after the vote.
        However, I suspect that you have never paid a subscription to Canary, and seem a Troll.
        Can you not see the Comedy Gold in a released statement, that is then cut and pasted by all Starmers supporters. And did you notice the two occasions that Rayner used photos of Corbyn meetings, with bits Photoshopped out.
        You should be asamed of yourself.

