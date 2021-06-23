Health workers stage protest to press the PM on pay decision

Health workers are pressing the prime minister to end their long wait for a pay rise amid continuing anger over the government recommending a 1% increase.

Fair pay for key workers

Unison is staging a protest at Westminster on 23 June, saying thousands of health workers across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland will be looking to Boris Johnson to announce his decision in the coming days.

NHS staff were due a pay rise in April, but ministers said they would await the recommendations of the pay review body, which is expected to deliver its report within days. Last month, health workers across Scotland accepted a pay rise from the Scottish Government worth at least 4% for most staff.

Read on...

Unison said it has been 300 days since it wrote to Johnson asking for a £2,000 increase for every NHS worker. General secretary Christina McAnea and head of health Sara Gorton joined health workers outside Parliament on 23 June, holding signs to emphasise that all eyes are on the prime minister to make a decision on pay.

McAnea said: