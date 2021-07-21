Anger over lack of announcement on NHS pay

The government has come under attack for failing to announce an expected pay rise for NHS staff in England.

Silence

Unions representing NHS workers had been set to react to confirmation of a 3% increase following months of delay. But health minister Helen Whately made no mention of pay during her initial speech to the House of Commons on 21 July.

The government was already under attack for recommending a 1% pay rise despite the incredible pressure NHS staff have been under because of the pandemic – a rise described as a real terms pay cut. To make up for their pay stagnating over the years, NHS workers are asking for a raise of up to 15%.

Shadow health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan criticised the minister for failing to announce a pay rise, saying the government’s reaction to a recommendation from the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) had “turned out to be nothing”. Unions expressed anger and dismay at the lack of a decision on pay after stepping up their campaigns in recent weeks for the overdue increase to be paid.

Rachel Harrison, national officer of the GMB, said:

Read on...

This is completely outrageous – virtually the last day of Parliament and the Government has insulted hard-working NHS workers once again by staying silent. NHS workers who tuned in to watch the minister today will be rightly disgusted by this lack of respect NHS staff have put themselves in harm’s way throughout the pandemic and, as a health union, we cannot accept MPs swanning off on holiday leaving health workers in limbo. GMB has today written to the Prime Minister and Health Secretary to demand they intervene and set out their response on NHS pay before the summer recess.

“Come clean”

Pat Cullen, interim general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: