Activists hold ‘People’s Plenary’ in COP26 hall as protests expected outside
Activists from around the world have taken to the stage at COP26 for a “People’s Plenary” session.
The COP26 Coalition organised the event on Friday, with one of the UN climate conference’s halls filled with hundreds of representatives from civil society groups.
A number of protests are due to take place on the final scheduled day of COP26, though the summit is expected to overrun into the weekend.
The activists at the People’s Plenary are due to march from within the blue zone to meet other groups, who are gathering outside.
A rally is expected to take place in Finnieston Street outside the venue in the afternoon.
One of those speaking at the People’s Plenary was Ta’Kaiya Blaney, an indigenous activist from Canada.
She said:
Myself and others have been criminalised by our government.
I watched (prime minister) Justin Trudeau pose for pictures with indigenous land defenders, meanwhile land defenders are taken as political prisoners back home.
Mary Church, of Friends of the Earth Scotland, said the meeting was to express “deep frustration” with the climate summit.
She continued:
We are hurtling ever closer to reaching the critical 1.5C threshold.
Climate change already impacts and threatens billions of lives.
Do your bit for independent journalism
Did you know that less than 1.5% of our readers contribute financially to The Canary? Imagine what we could do if just a few more people joined our movement to achieve a shared vision of a free and fair society where we nurture people and planet.
We need you to help out, if you can.
When you give a monthly amount to fund our work, you are supporting truly independent journalism. We hold power to account and have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence the counterpoint to the mainstream.
You can count on us for rigorous journalism and fearless opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right wing mainstream media.
In return you get:
- Advert free reading experience
- Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
- 20% discount from our shop
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.