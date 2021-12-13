‘Big problem’ for Omicron push as lateral flow tests ‘unavailable’ on government website

The ordering of lateral flow tests (LFTs) on the government website has been temporarily suspended amid “exceptionally high demand”, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said. The website on 13 December advised people to “try again later” or to book a coronavirus test site appointment instead.

Considering a large part of the Government's strategy depends on access to lateral flow tests (10 days of daily testing if a contact), this is *a big problem*. pic.twitter.com/bhPmICGRwL — Dr Duncan Robertson (@Dr_D_Robertson) December 13, 2021

The UKHSA said the pause is temporary and availability refreshed daily, with people encouraged to re-visit the website from 14 December. Boris Johnson was asked about potential supply issues during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in West London and told broadcasters there is a “ready supply”.

A UKHSA spokesperson said:

Everyone who needs a lateral flow test can collect test kits – either at their local pharmacy, some community sites and some schools and colleges. Due to exceptionally high demand, ordering lateral flow tests on gov.uk has been temporarily suspended to fulfil existing orders.

This comes a day after Johnson announced new measures to combat the Omicron variant which predictably would have led to an increase in demand. UKHSA added there is no shortage of LFTs and the government has enough stock to meet demand.

Responding to people being unable to order tests, Johnson said:

They can get those tests, we do have a ready supply of lateral flow tests. If you can’t get one online for any reason, then there are ample supplies in the shops.

Speaking to Sky News, pharmacist Sunil Gautama said he’d been experiencing shortages for the past few weeks:

Pharmacist Sunil Gautama says "people are becoming more acutely aware of testing" with the new Omicron variant, adding that his pharmacy is currently experiencing a shortage of lateral flow testing kits.#COVID latest: https://t.co/xGeqDf8CGN pic.twitter.com/mS0mDytZ7E — Sky News (@SkyNews) December 13, 2021

You can also pick up a set of lateral flow tests from a pharmacy. There are plenty of locations listened through test and trace, but we're seeing reports of pharmacies running out too https://t.co/bmaIvCnT2b — Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) December 13, 2021

Other sources are advising that tests should still be available:

Help reduce the spread of COVID-19 with regular testing. Free NHS COVID-19 Lateral Flow Device test kits are available at over 2,100 of our pharmacies and we have plenty in stock across the UK overall. Let’s help keep each other safe. #LFTs #LateralFlowTest pic.twitter.com/I9co3W5r8y — Boots (@BootsUK) December 13, 2021

NHS Covid Pass

It’s been announced that double-jabbed people identified as a contact of someone with coronavirus (Covid-19) in England will be told to take a daily rapid test for seven days from 14 December. New regulations, set to be put to a debate and vote in the Commons this week, could also see the NHS Covid Pass on the NHS app becoming mandatory for entry into clubs and other large gatherings – but with a negative home test as an alternative for the unvaccinated.

One person said on Twitter:

Paul Taylor, a 37-year-old pharmacy technician from Leeds, told the PA news agency he was “frightened” at the prospect of being unable to order any lateral flow tests. He said he had:

only recently started to socialise normally (going to the gym, attending big events etcetera). Doing regular LFTs has relieved the anxiety of potentially passing anything on that I’ve felt throughout the pandemic. I’m frightened because without tests I only have two choices: (1) go out but risk passing on the virus to other people or (2) stay in and return to self-imposed lockdown.

Jessica Keogh, a 32-year-old executive assistant from London, told PA she had run out of lateral flow tests and was unable to order more. She said:

It’s actually my worry that I won’t be able to get any before Christmas and I will worry about being able to visit my family

However, there appeared to be no problems with the availability of PCR home test kits.