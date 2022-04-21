Children’s commissioner calls for England to consider ban on smacking
England should consider following Scotland and Wales in banning the smacking of children, the children’s commissioner has said.
Dame Rachel de Souza has signalled her support for changing the law to give children the same protection from assault as adults.
She told Times Radio:
I absolutely abhor, and I’m against, violence of any kind against children.
Because children are more vulnerable than adults, I think we do need to ensure that their rights are supported.
Read on...
(Un)reasonable punishment
Wales, last month, made any type of corporal punishment, including smacking, hitting, slapping and shaking, illegal in the country.
The “smacking ban”, as it is known, was brought in under the Children (Abolition of Defence of Reasonable Punishment) (Wales) Act 2020. This marks the end of the common law defence of “reasonable punishment”.
Caregivers can now face criminal or civil charges if they are found to have physically disciplined a young person in any way.
Critics of the law change said it will criminalise parents, but the Welsh Government insisted the move was about protecting children’s rights.
It came after Scotland introduced its own ban in November 2020.
Previously, and as is still the case in England and Northern Ireland, smacking a child was unlawful, but such an assault was allowed as long as it constituted “reasonable punishment”.
Whether the defence was accepted depended on the circumstances of each case, taking into consideration factors such as the age of the child and the nature of the contact. This included whether it left a red mark, or if it was carried out with a fist or an implement such as a cane or belt.
‘The right thing’
De Souza urged ministers to look at how the legislation moved through the Welsh assembly, and said she would support a decision to follow suit:
Scotland and Wales have done this (banned the physical punishment of children). So we’ve learnt a lot about what that would mean, as it goes into legislation.
I think we’ve got a great opportunity to look, watch it, as it’s embedded (in Wales), and I would be supportive — certainly, from what I’ve seen so far — I would be supportive if our government decided to do the same.
Although de Souza acknowledged that “protections” for children are already “enshrined in law” in England, she expressed admiration for the actions of the Scottish and Welsh governments. She added that:
It’s certainly something that I think we should consider.
Labour leader Keir Starmer previously said the move should be mirrored in England and Northern Ireland, calling it “the right thing” to do.
A survey commissioned by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children found more than two-thirds of adults in England believe it is wrong for parents or carers to physically punish their child, with 58% thinking it was already illegal.
More than 60 nations worldwide have legislated against the physical punishment of children.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.