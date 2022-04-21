Another Ramadan, another series of attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is under attack from Israeli forces during one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan.

As The Canary’s Tom Anderson explains:

Since April 2, Israel has killed 19 Palestinians, and launched bomb strikes against the Gaza Strip. Israeli soldiers have also attacked crowds attending Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan. The escalating series of Israeli attacks is looking increasingly like a repeat of the events of last May, which ended in a full-scale Israeli assault on Gaza and an uprising across historic Palestine.

Al-Jazeera journalist Arwa Ibrahim shared footage of one of the attacks:

 

As Jewish Voice for Peace point out, it is important to acknowledge that Palestinians were gathered in worship when they were attacked:

Palestinians are under attack every month of the year, but it is a choice on the part of Israel to attack yearly during Ramadan.

History of Al-Aqsa

As Labour MP Claudia Webbe highlights, Al-Aqsa is often under attack during Ramadan:

Law professor Khaled Beydoun also notes the now-regular attacks during Ramadan:

Middle East Monitor provide a timeline that tracks Israel’s attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque that dates back to 1967. In 2015, it reports that:

On the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, settler gangs stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Al-Mughrabi Gate, protected by the security forces.

In 2018:

62 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

In 2019 there were multiple attacks throughout Ramadan, including when:

Israel places restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, with men aged 30-40 needing permits to do so, and those 16-29 ineligible to apply. There are no criteria for applying for permits, only conditions for consideration

In 2020, during Ramadan:

Israeli occupation forces storm the house of Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri saying they will hold him accountable for any flare-ups at the Muslim holy site, after he warns settlers may be allowed to storm the site while it remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic

In 2021:

100 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces fired at worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan

These attacks span throughout the months of the year, not only Ramadan.

AJ+ provide context for the Ramadan attacks, with details on how Israeli forces break into Al-Aqsa regularly:

Empathy

Reporting of Palestinian subjugation often uses inaccurate and inappropriate language. Writer Taj Ali warns against calling the attacks “clashes”:

Palestinians are under attack every day from Israeli occupation. They deserve the same empathy that we extend to others under occupation.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Andrew Ratto – resized to 770×403, via Creative Commons 2.0

