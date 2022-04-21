Another Ramadan, another series of attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa

Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem is under attack from Israeli forces during one of the holiest months in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan.

As The Canary’s Tom Anderson explains:

Since April 2, Israel has killed 19 Palestinians, and launched bomb strikes against the Gaza Strip. Israeli soldiers have also attacked crowds attending Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan. The escalating series of Israeli attacks is looking increasingly like a repeat of the events of last May, which ended in a full-scale Israeli assault on Gaza and an uprising across historic Palestine.

Al-Jazeera journalist Arwa Ibrahim shared footage of one of the attacks:

As Jewish Voice for Peace point out, it is important to acknowledge that Palestinians were gathered in worship when they were attacked:

Israeli forces have detained 500+ and injured 170+ Palestinians at Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem since the beginning of Ramadan. These Palestinians were simply congregating and praying at the mosque, which is one of the few remaining public spaces for Palestinians in Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/RfoZ9dMbLH — Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) April 19, 2022

Palestinians are under attack every month of the year, but it is a choice on the part of Israel to attack yearly during Ramadan.

History of Al-Aqsa

As Labour MP Claudia Webbe highlights, Al-Aqsa is often under attack during Ramadan:

Israel’s deliberate targeting of Al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan is a crime that requires international condemnation. This is the 5th year running they’ve deliberate waged religious persecution against Muslim members of the Palestinian nation. — Claudia Webbe MP (@ClaudiaWebbe) April 18, 2022

Law professor Khaled Beydoun also notes the now-regular attacks during Ramadan:

BREAKING: Israeli forces raid Al Aqsa Mosque and injure dozens. They fired rubber bullets and tear gas at worshipers in a pre-dawn raid. Like clockwork — Palestinians are targeted every #Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/tZpuL96Lvt — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) April 15, 2022

Middle East Monitor provide a timeline that tracks Israel’s attacks on the Al-Aqsa mosque that dates back to 1967. In 2015, it reports that:

On the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, settler gangs stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from Al-Mughrabi Gate, protected by the security forces.

In 2018:

62 settlers storm Al-Aqsa Mosque on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan

In 2019 there were multiple attacks throughout Ramadan, including when:

Israel places restrictions on Palestinian access to Al-Aqsa during Ramadan, with men aged 30-40 needing permits to do so, and those 16-29 ineligible to apply. There are no criteria for applying for permits, only conditions for consideration

In 2020, during Ramadan:

Israeli occupation forces storm the house of Al-Aqsa Mosque preacher Sheikh Ekrima Sabri saying they will hold him accountable for any flare-ups at the Muslim holy site, after he warns settlers may be allowed to storm the site while it remains closed during the coronavirus pandemic

In 2021:

100 Palestinians were injured after Israeli forces fired at worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan

These attacks span throughout the months of the year, not only Ramadan.

AJ+ provide context for the Ramadan attacks, with details on how Israeli forces break into Al-Aqsa regularly:

Israeli forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque three times in four days during Ramadan to make way for Israeli settlers and far-right extremists. Israelis have been breaking into Al-Aqsa mosque for decades — it happens almost on a daily basis. pic.twitter.com/pXkIDhQgXk — AJ+ (@ajplus) April 18, 2022

Empathy

Reporting of Palestinian subjugation often uses inaccurate and inappropriate language. Writer Taj Ali warns against calling the attacks “clashes”:

Many self-proclaimed internationalists won't even acknowledge the illegal occupation of Palestine. The inconsistenty in their approach to human rights is clear for all to see. Their empathy does not extend to the lives of Black and Brown people.https://t.co/EMVg4fgDLQ — Taj Ali (@Taj_Ali1) April 15, 2022

Palestinians are under attack every day from Israeli occupation. They deserve the same empathy that we extend to others under occupation.

