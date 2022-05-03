Tory police and crime commissioner caught speeding five times in 12 weeks
A Tory police and crime commissioner who pledged to crack down on speeding has been caught breaking a 30mph limit five times within a 12-week period.
The PCC for Nottinghamshire Police, Caroline Henry, admitted the offences, including two committed on consecutive days, at a previous hearing in February at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
“Very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed”
Magistrates were told Henry, who is the wife of Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, had written a letter to the court saying she was “very sorry, embarrassed and ashamed”.
Her defence solicitor Noel Philo said the letter was written on “advice I did not give”.
Henry, who was elected to the post in May 2021, was caught speeding in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham in March, May and June last year.
Court documents relating to the charges she has admitted show Henry was caught speeding twice near a primary school in Daybrook, Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and the city’s A610.
Speed cameras clocked the PCC’s speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.
The offences took place on March 17 and 18, May 2 and 27, and June 8 last year.
Double standards
On her official PCC website, Henry listed ensuring an “effective and efficient” police response to speeding as one of her priorities.
She campaigned for election using the slogan “Make Notts Safe” and promised to “reduce crime with action, not words”.
The case was adjourned until July 19 where Henry is expected to argue two of the five offences were due to “emergencies”, with one being when she was “very concerned for one of her children”.
Henry did not respond to questions over whether she would resign from her position.
In a written statement issued after the hearing, Henry said:
For technical legal reasons, the court has constituted that they cannot deal with the case today.
I cannot comment on the ongoing case. I will be explaining the context of this matter in due course.
Please read our comment moderation policy here.