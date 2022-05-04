Roe v Wade leaks point to a win for white Christian fundamentalists

roe v wade abortion


A leak from the US Supreme Court looks set to overturn Roe v Wade. This would overturn a range of abortion rights in the United States. As the Guardian reported:

The draft ruling would allow states to declare abortion illegal.

But one thing is certain, if the leaks come to fruition, as they seem set to, then this is a massive win for white Christian fundamentalists.

War on the poor

Grief and rage have been some of the themes in discussion online.

Human rights attorney Noura Erakat made it clear that a reversal of Roe v Wade would undoubtedly be a war on the poor:

Organiser K Adetoyin Agbebiyi also pointed out that healthcare is already broadly denied for a lot of people in the US:

As many have had to point out in the past, making abortion illegal merely makes abortion unsafe:

Christian fundamentalism

Some social media users taking in the news made comparisons to the Taliban. These tweets do not bear repeating.

As Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg pointed out, Christian nationalism plays a central part in the denial of abortion rights:

Senior producer at Al-Jazeera+ Sana Saeed also had a response for those who, inexplicably, tried to drag Muslims into a decision from the US Supreme court:

Lawyer Sheryl Ring cited the influence of evangelical white nationalism:

As Jessica Glenza argued in the Guardian, overturning Roe v Wade is a flagship issue for white evangelical Christians:

The religious right in the US has been laying the foundations of this decisive challenge to abortion rights for years. According to historians and researchers, it has taken decades of political machinations for the campaign to reach this zenith.

Social control

In fact, as one Twitter user pointed out, America is built on the use of reproductive rights as a form of violent social control:

America has been built on the forced sterilisation of Black and Brown people as far back as the 1800s. Natasha Lennard reported that:

Alleged medical abuses on immigrant women’s reproductive systems are as American as apple pie.

Author of Killing the Black Body Dorothy Roberts explained how Black people are especially impacted:

Reverend Dr. Jacqui Lewis put forward the connection between abortion rights and trans rights:

Sinead Afford also highlighted the link between anti-trans legislation and the stripping back of rights for pregnant people:

‘Freakout’

Lawyer Jill Filipovic responded to Breitbart News editor Rebecca Mansour’s extremely dubious claim that it was the American left that was “freaking out”:

Genocide researcher Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura also took up Mansour’s tweet:

As actress Kelechi Okafor said:

Zoé Samudzi outlined exactly where voting has gotten the American electorate:

The rights of pregnant people to make healthcare decisions about their own bodies are rights that affect poor people, people of colour, trans people, and many more marginalised groups. Voting is demonstrably not going to save the lives of pregnant people, and politicians have shown time and again that they do not care enough to meaningfully resist policies that harm vulnerable people.

We either have justice, rights, and autonomy for all – or we have nothing.

