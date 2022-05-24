Climate protest forces Shell to pause shareholder meeting

Protesters forced oil giant Shell to pause its annual general meeting.

Chairman Andrew Mackenzie asked police to clear the room at Central Hall in Westminster, central London. This was after members of the audience repeatedly interrupted him.

The protesters stated that the oil company profits from carbon-emitting products which contribute to climate change.

Demonstrators outside Central Hall in Westminster, where Shell was holding its annual general meeting (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

‘We will, we will stop you’

“Shell must fall,” the demonstrators repeatedly chanted during the meeting.

They sang “We will, we will stop you” to the tune of the Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’ as Mackenzie looked on in silence.

Read on...

After some time, the chairman said:

OK, thank you. I would like to carry on with the meeting if I may.

He was, however, prevented from doing so by the protesters. Before being interrupted again, he managed to say:

That was an interesting start to our annual general meeting. I have listened to you for 15 minutes, could you… I do not want to get to this, but if necessary I will ask you to leave the meeting so we can continue with the annual general meeting.

Protesters accused Shell of profiting from carbon-emitting products that contribute to climate change (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Disruption

A little later, Mackenzie said:

I regret this deeply, but, because you refuse to stop, I have now asked for the police to come and allow us to restore order as part of this annual general meeting.

The meeting was paused after around half an hour, as Mackenzie said police would need 20 minutes to clear the room.

The protesters came from several different groups, including Money Rebellion, Extinction Rebellion, Christian Climate Action, Fossil Free London, Shell Must Fall and Stop Ecocide.

They claimed that around 80 demonstrators were in the meeting hall.

‘Shell is standing in the way’

Joanna Warrington, from Fossil Free London, said: