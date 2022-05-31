Four Palestine Action protesters arrested after covering London arms firm HQ in paint
Four protesters have been arrested after gluing themselves together and spraying paint on a building in central London.
Palestine Action activists were blockading a Holborn building where Israeli weapons company Elbit Systems has its London headquarters.
Footage showed the entrance of 77 Kingsway covered in red paint as the four demonstrators, their arms locked together in cylinder tubes, chanted: “Shut Elbit down”.
Shut Elbit down!
According to a press release from Palestine Action::
Today’s action has taken place at 77 Kingsway, host to Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms company. The company’s London headquarters were again targetted by Palestine Action activists, in the ongoing campaign to Shut Elbit Down. Four activists, two of whom are themselves Palestinian, have pulled the shutters on Elbit for the day after they secured themselves to the site entrance using a body lock-on, preventing worker-access. Marking the human cost of Elbit’s business, activists also doused the building in red paint, representing the blood of the Palestinians and other peoples killed by Elbit weaponry. The headquarters plays an important role in facilitating Elbit’s operations in Britain, and have been hit with direct action for the sixth time in two months.
Elbit’s British operations take place across 3 RAF Sites, 4 factories and 2 headquarters, amounting to 9 sites. The company, notorious for its production of arms destined for Israel, also holds extensive contracts with the British military. Just this month it was revealed that Elbit have been contracted by the Royal Navy to aid in providing training technologies for the Dreadnought nuclear submarine program. It’s plain to see that Elbit hold a firm stake in the business of warfare whether in Britain or in Palestine, Elbit describing its weapons as ‘battle tested’ on Palestinians.
A spokesperson for the group stated:
The century plus campaign of terror and settler-colonialism inflicted on Palestinians is today enabled by Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest arms company. For Palestine, the ongoing occupation is tantamount to a constant, bloody war. Drones crawl the skies, clouds of tear gas rain down, sprays of bullets are fired – ceaseless colonial violence backed by Elbit. We’ve struck at Elbit’s London headquarters yet again, because whilst the British-backed military occupation continues, so do we. No more hollow promises for Palestine, only this promise for Elbit: Our activists and supporters will work day and night until we’ve shut you down for good
Elbit Systems was contacted for comment.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.