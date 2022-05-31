Witness casts doubt on police’s claim that Sheku Bayoh stamped on an officer
A man who watched Sheku Bayoh being detained has told a hearing he did not think it was possible the 31-year-old could have stomped on a constable as described to the inquiry by police officers.
Bayoh died in police custody after officers received calls from the public about a Black man acting “erratically” and carrying a knife in Kirkcaldy on 3 May 2015. He was hit with batons, and sprayed with CS gas before being restrained on the pavement by officers. His best friend previously told the inquiry that he was “murdered” by the police. Bayoh was pronounced dead in hospital after the incident on May 3 2015.
Testimony from neighbour
Kevin Nelson, who lived opposite where Bayoh was detained by officers in Kirkcaldy’s Hayfield Road, watched the arrest from his living room.
PC Ashley Tomlinson has previously told the Edinburgh-based inquiry that Bayoh had punched PC Nicole Short, after which she fell on the ground, before “stomping on her back”.
Angela Grahame QC, senior counsel to the inquiry, put to Nelson the image of Walker showing how he claimed the stomp happened.
Read on...
“Is it possible when his arms were raised and you saw him with his arms raised that he was stamping on the female officer?” the QC asked him.
Nelson said:
I don’t think it’s possible, no. She was down and had moved away from him, as soon as she was going down that’s when he changed course.
Short, who no longer works at Police Scotland, previously told the inquiry that she was informed Bayoh had stamped on her head in the canteen following the incident.
On Tuesday 31 May, Nelson described to the inquiry the moment he saw officers arrive at the scene just metres from his front door.
He said he had seen Bayou walking how anyone would walk on a morning with bad weather. He said he wasn’t walking at a “pretty brisk pace, arms moving, not a swagger or a mission”, he told the inquiry.
Nelson said he saw the Pava spray being deployed by officers.
Seconds later he changed direction, he told the inquiry, and added he started “throwing punches”.
“It was just wild swinging. Both arms were going,” he said. “It didn’t look like, I’m not a boxing expert, but it didn’t look in any controlled way.”
Nelson said he saw Short being hit, and her starting to fall down. He then stopped swinging, the court was told, and looked as if he was trying to get away.
“Then the policeman just grabbed him. Almost tackled him,” he said. Nelson said he made his way from his window to his gate, which took between 12 and 15 seconds, and when he got out he saw a “mound of people on the pavement”.
He described it as a “collapsed scrum” on top of Bayoh, and it looked like there were arms and legs everywhere.
The inquiry, being held at Capital House in Edinburgh, continues.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.