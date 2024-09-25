Fresher’s Week at the University of Birmingham has seen confrontations between pro-Palestine students and the university security and bailiffs.

University of Birmingham: anti-Palestine?

While the encampment at the university was brought to an end back in July, the struggle for justice in Palestine continues and the student-staff coalition of the encampment, which calls itself BhamLiberatedZone, has been active this week.

On Monday 23 September, the students, who all wish to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals, say they put about 15 tents up on campus for a fresher’s meet and greet, and had planned to leave by 5pm.

“We wanted to have a physical presence and meet some new students, talk about the uni’s complicity in genocide, and the companies they invest in – stuff like that” says one of the students.

But university security arrived less than 10 minutes after they set up.

“Security brutalised us. They pushed and pulled us. A few of us ended up with cuts and bruises. Some people got really scared and ran away. We were told repeatedly by security that we have crossed red lines and we will be expelled if they find out who we are, but we always cover our hair and faces” says the student.

Another student said “The sight of campus security ripping up Palestine flags and pulling tents away from their own students in public view was truly horrifying to witness. We were terrified of what they might do to us, but our righteous anger was greater than any fear they could instill. This harassment of students peacefully protesting against a genocide will forever be a shame on the University of Birmingham”.

Yesterday, these students planned a picnic with music, food, and talks about Palestine, and put up five tents. This time, they lasted several hours before bailiffs warned them if they did not leave within 20 minutes they would be forced to go.

“Everyone stayed in the tents, and the bailiffs eventually forced us off the grass, although they were less violent than the security on Monday. Security told us that, because we were resisting the bailiffs, they’d called the police”.

Not backing down

BhamLiberatedZone, which is planning more activities for the rest of this week, is calling for the university to urgently meet with them, to discuss their key demands- which include being transparent about its investments, and fully divesting from all companies complicit in occupation, apartheid and genocide of the Palestinians.

“Our hopes are to force the university to the negotiations table once again. They did this last year, but once we were evicted they stopped talking to us. This needs to change”.

Featured image and additional images/video via BhamLiberatedZone