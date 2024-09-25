Nowadays, many wealthy people prefer to choose a specific and affordable place to live and conduct business. One of these countries is Italy. They select different cities to live in, from Rome and Milan to small towns. Some people like noisy and densely populated regions, while others want to enjoy the solitude of villages located between the mountains and the sea.

The ideal solution for relocation would be the well-known Italy Golden Visa program. The project was created to move people with impressive assets to places with loyal and affordable conditions for doing business. Regardless of the decision made, any citizen will need competent legal assistance. To get help obtaining the long-awaited document, contact the Immigrant Invest company, where the applicant will be provided with highly qualified legal help and assistance at all project participation stages. We will tell you in more detail later in our article.

Italian Residence Permit Options

To attract new resources, the Italian government has introduced a project that helps obtain residence permit status by financing specific state sectors. Thus, those who wish to become the holder of a special permit will be able to visit the European unitary republic without restrictions and prohibitions. The document is issued for 24 months, which can be extended for another 36 months. The main requirement is that the invested funds cannot be transferred to other persons or withdrawn.

There are several ways through which many people get a chance to move to Italy legally:

investment of funds in an existing or new company for half a million euros;

assistance in the financial promotion of a startup – from 250 thousand euros;

charity to a non-profit organization from one million euros;

investment of assets in the country’s economy or securities – from 2 million euros.

The applicant must provide evidence of transactions and confirm the legal origin of the funds, as well as an application with a commitment to make an agreed contribution to the Italian economy. After ten years of residence in a European country, the applicant and his accompanying close relatives can apply for a “strong” document. Italian citizenship is a chance to live in any EU country and the opportunity to visit other European countries without a visa.

Most often, program participants use legal help for Italian residence permit. That is a unique opportunity to successfully obtain this status with minimal participation of all interested parties in the registration process.

Advantages of Legal Assistance for Residence Permit Applications

Italy’s investor visa approval system is quite complex due to the documents and certificates the applicant must provide. That is why it is recommended to contact a professional lawyer who will resolve all issues in an instant. Need help figuring out where to turn? The leading expert of the Immigrant Invest Злата Эрлах (Zlata Erlach) will advise on all stages of the program and help resolve issues quickly and efficiently.

Possible changes in the country’s legislation, specific deadlines for submitting documents, and other factors sometimes need to be revised in favor of the applicant. To avoid problems and complete the necessary paperwork on time, the best option is to entrust the work to professionals who thoroughly know all the nuances and will help resolve the issue.

Here are some benefit of legal assistance for Italian residency:

individual approach;

studying all the details and nuances;

saving time and money;

protecting the interests of the client;

minimizing the risk of refusal.

Choosing a reliable specialist who will ensure that the interests of their clients are respected is the key to successfully obtaining the applicant’s special status.

Evaluating the Cost vs Benefits of Hiring a Lawyer for Italian Residency

When investing in another country, it is recommended to turn to trusted and reliable companies ready to help with paperwork and coordinate the process to benefit project participants. Depending on the selected types of Italy Residence Permit, you can calculate the cost that will be required to prepare all necessary documents.

The ratio of the cost of the law firm’s services and the potential benefits in the future for participants in the Italian state program is justified. After all, clients receive a complete package of services where their interests are protected, and the percentage of refusals to receive the long-awaited document becomes minimal. Moreover, some projects for obtaining a “strong” passport for investing financial assets can be implemented exclusively through specialized agencies.

Conclusion

The Immigrant Invest company values each client and tries to complete its work within the given time frame and without financial losses. The worth of professional services is affordable and will allow everyone to quickly go through the entire preparation stage and realize the idea of moving to another country as soon as possible. Pay attention to legal assistance and achieve the desired results together with professionals!