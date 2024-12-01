Supporters of Youth Demand have taken part in mass co-ordinated actions that saw disruption across the West End before a mass blockade of Piccadilly Circus by 200 people and eight groups total. They are demanding a two-way arms embargo on Israel, and for the UK government to halt all new oil and gas licences granted since 2021. The action came after the group’s week of swarming across the UK – which was also highlighting our government’s complicity in multiple crises.

Youth Demand: shutting down the heart of Black Friday capitalism

At 6pm on Friday 29 November, a group of 30 people blocked traffic on the junction of Oxford Street and Orchard Street, holding Palestine flags:

Simultaneously, allied supporters of the following groups were staging disruption at other locations – including the Disney Store and the Apple Store – in the West End: Palestine Pulse, XR for Palestine, Ealing Friends of Palestine, Prayers4Gaza, Thanet For Palestine, Prayers4Gaza, Seeds of Gaza, and Fight Racism Fight Imperialism:

Ella Taylor, a 20 year old student from London, was one of those who took action. She said:

A week ago the ICC issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu. The same court that has stated there is a ‘plausible’ case of genocide in Gaza. And yet our government continues to licence F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel. What more evidence do we need? What are we waiting for? Our country is arming a genocide, so we have a responsibility to disrupt the business-as-usual that facilitates this.

At 7:30pm, all of the groups joined together to blockade Piccadilly Circus, with hundreds of supporters blocking the roads and causing disruption to Central London. Red, green, black, and white flares were lit and supporters held placards and banners reading ‘YOUTH DEMAND’, ‘BOYCOTT ISRAEL’, and ‘NO MORE BUSINESS AS USUAL- NO MORE SHOPPING – A GENOCIDE IS HAPPENING – GAZA – SUDAN -CONGO – UHYGUR’:

One Youth Demand supporter was arrested.

Disney and Black Friday: fuelling genocide

A spokesperson from Palestine Pulse said:

While Disney donates to Israeli organisations, tens of thousands of innocent children have been massacred by the Zionist military gang. Disney has not uttered a word in support of Palestinian children whilst marketing its propaganda and products as child friendly with moral lessons. If Disney truly had morals it would choose the to condemn the mass slaughter of children at the hands of the Zionist state and would support relief for Gazan children. Please donate to the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund

Youth Demand said that “Young people will not accept our politicians supporting the murder of innocent people. This week, young people are taking action in cities all around the country. Join us for our Winter Gathering and fundraiser event on 7 December in East London”.

You can find out more about Youth Demand, and support future actions, here.

Featured image and additional images via Youth Demand