Protests erupt again in Minneapolis over fatal shooting of man by US marshals
Protesters have faced off with police in Minneapolis over the fatal shooting of a man by members of a US marshals task force. Photos from the scene following a vigil for Winston Boogie Smith Jr showed fires in the street and a line of officers standing guard in the city in the US state of Minnesota.
It’s the second night of protests in response to the fatal shooting on 3 June in Minneapolis’ Uptown area.
Authorities said 32-year-old Smith was wanted on suspicion of a weapons violation and had fired a gun before two deputies shot him while he was inside a parked vehicle. Members of the US marshals fugitive task force had been trying to arrest him on a warrant for allegedly being in possession of a gun.
Family and friends described Smith as a father-of-three who was often harassed by police.
They are demanding transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who might have video footage to come forward.
Police said some people vandalised buildings and stole from businesses after the shooting on 3 June. Nine people were arrested on possible charges including suspicion of riot, assault, arson, and damage to property.
The fatal shooting comes with Minneapolis still on edge since the death of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Centre in April.
