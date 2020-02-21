Freedom of Movement 2.0 – Imagining a world without borders

Andrew Butler


Freedom of Movement 2.0 took place in London on Saturday 15 February 2020. Organised by Global Justice Now, it explored the idea of free movement for all and imagined a world where people are free from the shackles of borders.

The Canary‘s Afroze Fatima Zaidi spoke with organisers about the event of the ideas behind it.

You can read more about this issue here.

