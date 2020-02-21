Freedom of Movement 2.0 – Imagining a world without borders
Freedom of Movement 2.0 took place in London on Saturday 15 February 2020. Organised by Global Justice Now, it explored the idea of free movement for all and imagined a world where people are free from the shackles of borders.
The Canary‘s Afroze Fatima Zaidi spoke with organisers about the event of the ideas behind it.
You can read more about this issue here.
Get the news that really mattersSign me up
Support
We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Since you're here ...
We know you don't need a lecture. You wouldn't be here if you didn't care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.