We need a media revolution
Over the past year the Daly Report has provided critical analysis of the most important issues and underscored the need for a strong independent working class media. Now we’re planning the next phase of The Canary. A revolution is coming. Watch this space.
Video transcript
Over the past year we’ve seen seismic shifts in politics, and it seems like we are in a crisis loop.
During this time, The Daly Report has called out bigotry and racism, addressed rising inequality, and confronted the global failure to tackle the climate emergency, the blinkered rhetoric around the war in Ukraine, attacks on the NHS, refugees and our basic rights, increasingly authoritarian police powers, and much more. All while the corporate media have been losing their minds over culture wars.
And just when it seems like there has been one crisis too many, another emerges, and things just seem to be getting worse
How can that be?
Well, it’s simple. This country harbors an ecosystem of corporations, purchasable politicians and complicit mainstream media.
Our system is set up to allow capital to be funneled into our undemocratic institutions, propped up by the media, with the powerful getting away with whatever they want because the rules are rigged to benefit them.
Read on...
Media pundits sit in their nice comfy chairs, in their fancy studios, lowering the political discourse to utter babble.
They purposely distract us by attacking wokeness and cancel culture, all while throwing minority communities under the bus.
They won’t talk about their mates’ tax-dodging, undisclosed political donors, or the rigged financial system.
Without a functioning media, our politicians, including opposition parties, don’t feel the need to address the problems.
This isn’t the time for half measures – the working class have had enough.
Because other news outlets operate with millions of pounds from political and financial elites, it’s the likes of Rupert Murdoch who essentially decide who’s in power.
In contrast, The Canary is funded by you, our viewers and readers – the very people who are most affected by the corrupt systems we live under.
And while growing distrust of the establishment has allowed more left wing independent voices to grow, it has also led to an increase in right wing outlets, so we are not only fighting against legacy media; we also stand unequivocally against those rightwing forces, and stand up for marginalised communities.
We fight for the working class because we are working class, and we won’t be cowed in the face of authoritarians seeking to divide us.
But in order to continue to do this work, things need to change.
A revolution is coming. The Canary is transforming.
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary's content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
