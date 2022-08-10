We need a media revolution

Over the past year the Daly Report has provided critical analysis of the most important issues and underscored the need for a strong independent working class media. Now we’re planning the next phase of The Canary. A revolution is coming. Watch this space.

Video transcript

Over the past year we’ve seen seismic shifts in politics, and it seems like we are in a crisis loop.

During this time, The Daly Report has called out bigotry and racism, addressed rising inequality, and confronted the global failure to tackle the climate emergency, the blinkered rhetoric around the war in Ukraine, attacks on the NHS, refugees and our basic rights, increasingly authoritarian police powers, and much more. All while the corporate media have been losing their minds over culture wars.

And just when it seems like there has been one crisis too many, another emerges, and things just seem to be getting worse

How can that be?

Well, it’s simple. This country harbors an ecosystem of corporations, purchasable politicians and complicit mainstream media.

Our system is set up to allow capital to be funneled into our undemocratic institutions, propped up by the media, with the powerful getting away with whatever they want because the rules are rigged to benefit them.

Read on...

Media pundits sit in their nice comfy chairs, in their fancy studios, lowering the political discourse to utter babble.

They purposely distract us by attacking wokeness and cancel culture, all while throwing minority communities under the bus.

They won’t talk about their mates’ tax-dodging, undisclosed political donors, or the rigged financial system.

Without a functioning media, our politicians, including opposition parties, don’t feel the need to address the problems.

This isn’t the time for half measures – the working class have had enough.

Because other news outlets operate with millions of pounds from political and financial elites, it’s the likes of Rupert Murdoch who essentially decide who’s in power.

In contrast, The Canary is funded by you, our viewers and readers – the very people who are most affected by the corrupt systems we live under.

And while growing distrust of the establishment has allowed more left wing independent voices to grow, it has also led to an increase in right wing outlets, so we are not only fighting against legacy media; we also stand unequivocally against those rightwing forces, and stand up for marginalised communities.

We fight for the working class because we are working class, and we won’t be cowed in the face of authoritarians seeking to divide us.

But in order to continue to do this work, things need to change.

A revolution is coming. The Canary is transforming.