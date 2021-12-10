High Court hands Priti Patel final decision on US extradition of Julian Assange

Assange and Patel


Wikileaks editor Julian Assange has lost his appeal against extradition to the US. Judge Holdroyde ruled that the US appeal was allowed. Assange has been detained in Belmarsh prison since 2019. Prior to that, he was in the Ecuadorian Embassy. The speed of any extradition now appears to depend on home secretary Priti Patel.

Assange is wanted by the US in connection with the publication of thousands of documents about the Iraq War. Previously a judge ruled against Assange being extradited due to his mental health. The US appealed this decision.

US journalist Kevin Gosztola was in the courtroom:

The extradition case will now be handed over to the US Secretary of State:

It appears that Assange still has options for appeal. Though this is being described as a very serious loss:

Barrister Adam Wagner tweeted some of the specifics of the decision. The courts claim that the US has provided a satisfactory “package of assurances”.

Assange’s treatment at the hands of the authorities has been a topic of controversy. In 2020, the Lancet medical journal argued that his treatment amounted to torture and medical neglect.

Some have argued that due to alleged CIA plans to assassinate Assange, he should not be handed over to the US.

As Wikileaks pointed out yesterday, the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) share this view:

For now, Assange’s fate lays with home secretary Priti Patel.

