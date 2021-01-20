Trump defeated and deflated
Image description
The top image depicts a gas cylinder, with the logos of Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on it, connected to an inflated character that looks like Donald Trump. From his mouth there is a stream of green bile and the words “racism, white supremacy, lies, hate, misogyny”. Underneath that is a similar image, with a hand turning off the valve on the gas cylinder and the Trump character depicted lying deflated in a pool of green bile.
