And you thought Hancock was bad…
The first panel of this cartoon shows two people sitting on a sofa in front of a big television. On the screen is an illustration of two people kissing and the words “Breaking News: Hancock resigns”. One of the people on the sofa is saying “Finally! You’d be hard pressed to find anyone worse”. The next panel shows the same people sitting in front of the telly and onscreen is someone who looks like Sajid Javid, saying “‘Common sense’ not science!” along with the on-screen words “Face covering optional” and a graphic of a chart that says “daily cases” that is going steeply upwards. The person on the sofa is saying “Bollocks!”.
