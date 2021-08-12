Conspiring to fail


This cartoon shows a hand holding a mobile phone. On the phone is a page with the masthead reading “Crackpot”. Under that is the headline “Gates using vaccine to spy on you”. Beneath that is a black box with the words “accept tracking cookies?” and a big green button marked “Yes” and a red button marked “No”. A finger is shown poised over the “Yes” button.

