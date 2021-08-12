Conspiring to fail
Image description
This cartoon shows a hand holding a mobile phone. On the phone is a page with the masthead reading “Crackpot”. Under that is the headline “Gates using vaccine to spy on you”. Beneath that is a black box with the words “accept tracking cookies?” and a big green button marked “Yes” and a red button marked “No”. A finger is shown poised over the “Yes” button.
Fund our Investigations Unit
You can help us investigate corruption, expose injustice and uncover the truth.
As one of the only independent investigations units in the country, we work for you – but we need your help to keep going. We need to raise £10,000 to continue our groundbreaking investigations. Can you chip in?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.