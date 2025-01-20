Europe’s agricultural sector is at a tipping point. The average farmer is 57 years old, and with 1,000 farms closing every day, the future of food production looks to be increasingly in jeopardy. Without urgent action, Europe faces a dwindling supply of farmers carrying an increasing burden in a sector already strained by economic volatility, regulatory pressures, and climate change.

The issue extends beyond rural communities. A recent McKinsey report highlights the economic impact of demographic decline. To maintain historical GDP per capita growth, productivity in France and Italy must triple over the next 30 years, while Spain needs a fourfold increase by 2050. Fewer young people entering the workforce means an aging population and economic instability. Agriculture, already losing young talent, is at the center of this storm.

It doesn’t help that farming’s appeal as a profession is limited by the fact that farming today is relentless. Long hours, unpredictable income, and an ever-shifting regulatory landscape make it one of Europe’s most challenging careers. Despite its essential role in feeding millions, it remains, unfortunately, undervalued. Supermarket shelves stay stocked regardless of economic or weather conditions, obscuring the labor that goes into food production.

For aspiring farmers, the barriers are overwhelming. Land is scarce and expensive, financing is difficult to come by, and EU agricultural policy is a bureaucratic labyrinth. Many young farmers struggle with compliance measures that drain time and energy, preventing them from focusing on production. Without reform, Europe will fail to foster a new generation of agricultural leaders, risking not just food security but also innovation in the sector.

An aging workforce

The European farming landscape has transformed over the past decades. Farm sizes have grown, yet the number of farms has drastically declined—from 13.7 million in 2005 to 9.1 million in 2020. The share of farmers under 35 remains alarmingly low at just 6.5%. Meanwhile, climate change has compounded these challenges, with increasing droughts, floods, and extreme weather events threatening agricultural output. The EU Agricultural Outlook for 2023-2035 warns that sustainability measures and changing market demands will further test the sector’s ability to adapt.

Europe’s food production is still strong, but cracks are starting to appear. The EU remains a net exporter of agricultural goods, yet yield growth is slowing, and dependence on imports for certain crops—such as protein-rich oilseeds—has grown. Self-sufficiency rates for staples like wheat and dairy remain high, but meat consumption is declining as consumer habits shift. If generational renewal continues to falter, these supply chain vulnerabilities will worsen, making Europe more dependent on external markets for key food products.

Changing policies

The European Commission acknowledges the problem, and emphasizes generational renewal. Commissioner Christophe Hansen’s efforts to amplify young farmers’ voices through initiatives like the Youth Policy Exchange are steps in the right direction. But words are not enough. This is why youth-led agricultural organizations are pushing for urgent action. A coalition including the Slow Food Youth Network and the European Coordination Via Campesina has called on the European Commission for systemic reforms. Their declaration stresses the need for institutionalized youth involvement in agricultural policymaking—those who will inherit the sector must have a say in shaping it.

Financial backing is another important element. EU subsidies currently support the sector, but young farmers face difficulties accessing these funds due to restrictive eligibility criteria. The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) provides funding mechanisms, but bureaucratic hurdles make it difficult for younger entrants to benefit. Expanding financial support, such as targeted grants for first-time farmers and improved loan guarantees, could help offset the financial risks of entering the industry.

Reforms are needed

Unfortunately, Brussels is bugged down in secondary debates that are distracting the solution-finding process to the agricultural sector’s existential problems. Case in point is the dragging discussion on Nutri-Score, a front-of-packaging (FOP) grading system shown to mislead and confuse consumers, which has been diverting attention from the core issue for too long: without farmers, there is no food to label.

Another is the constant wrangling about greenhouse gas emission reduction goals. No comprehensive methodology exists to set a GHG emissions accounting system and specific goals for the different types of agriculture and its structural conditions. Neither does a general pathway to boost the implementation of appropriate measures and promote access to investment across agriculture and territories in order to advance towards the established emissions reduction goals. This means that Brussels gets distracted by stirring the pot without at the expense of the soup.

Europe’s agricultural policies must focus on making farming a viable career for younger generations. Land prices have soared, making it difficult for young farmers to acquire their own property without significant capital. In some regions, agricultural land is increasingly bought by investors, limiting opportunities for those who actually wish to farm. Policies that prioritize land access for active farmers over speculative buyers would help counteract this trend.

Education and training also play a role. Many young people interested in farming lack the technical knowledge needed to navigate modern agricultural practices. While universities and vocational schools offer programs, they often fail to bridge the gap between theoretical learning and practical skills. Expanding apprenticeship programs and hands-on agricultural training initiatives would help create a more skilled and prepared generation of farmers.

Technology offers another path forward. The EU Agricultural Outlook highlights the potential of automation, precision farming, and digital tools to improve efficiency and reduce labor intensity. Yet adoption remains slow, particularly among small and medium-sized farms. Increased investment in agri-tech and rural broadband access would enable young farmers to utilize these innovations, making farming more attractive and competitive.

This question is larger than rural livelihoods – it’s about Europe’s food systems, economic stability, and resilience against external geopolitical factors. The data is clear and the warnings are stark. Europe must act decisively to keep farming a viable and attractive profession for future generations.

Photo by Johny Goerend on Unsplash