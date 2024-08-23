Turkey is more than just a beautiful destination that people visit for Tourism. The destination is also one of the go-to places for medical procedures like hair transplants. Istanbul is considered as the world capital of hair transplant. This post will discuss the popularity of Hair transplant in Turkey and provide a guide for UK clients that want to visit this destination specifically for this cosmetic procedure. Keep reading for a guide on choosing the right clinic, benefits of getting hair transplants in Turkey, and what to expect when you visit the destination for this procedure.

Key factors in choosing a clinic for hair transplant procedures in Turkey

Before you even travel to Turkey for this cosmetic procedure, you have to research and choose the best facility to get it done. Below are some factors you ought to consider when selecting a hair transplant clinic in Turkey:

Accreditation and surgeon’s experience – Always start by looking for accredited clinics. In Turkey, you will find clinics that are not only accredited in Turkey but have also earned international accreditation. The experience and accreditation of the surgeon also matters.

Language support – As an English-speaker, toy also have to look for a clinic where you will not suffer from language barriers. Communication is very important when getting critical services like hair transplants. So, you can go for a clinic with English-speaking staff or interpreters.

Comprehensive care packaged – Go for a clinic that offers more than the actual transplant. Choose one with a comprehensive care package including things like post-care services, accommodation, and more.

Pre-operative consultations – you can visit the clinic or call ahead of time for pre-operative consultations. This information will help you make the right choice.

All-inclusive treatment – consider the complete range of services that the clinic offers. You should be able to get an all-inclusive treatment from under one roof.

Post-operative care and follow-up – find out what happens after you have gone through the procedure.

Use of advanced techniques like FUE – consider a clinic that uses advanced tools for hair transplant techniques like Follicular Unit Extraction.

Patient reviews and clear communication – read reviews and testimonials about the clinic to find out if it is trustworthy. Also, consider a clinic that is transparent and communicates clearly about its services and even in how they respond to enquiries.

Guarantees and insurance options – other elements like the guarantees of high-quality services and insurances are worth considering.

Quality care spotlight: Dr. Clinik’s Clinic

This is an accredited and certified hair transplant clinic with years of experience. The clinic uses advanced FUE techniques like robotic hair transplantation, Platelet-Rick Plasma therapy, stem cell transplantation, no-shave FUE, and more. It employs English-speaking staff members and interpreters to make your experience as smooth as possible. The clinic also offers a comprehensive care package including elements like online consultation, all-inclusive treatment, a round-the-clock patient hotline, one year-long follow up (or more), and post-care services. Insurance and guarantees are also part and parcel of the Dr. Clinik treatment. The high patient satisfaction rate and fair pricing are also worth mentioning.

The hair transplant process

Let us look at what a hair transplant process entails:

Initial consultation – this is where you communicate with the clinic beforehand, find out about the services, and schedule an appointment.

Arrival in Istanbul – you have to travel to Istanbul and get accommodation of the clinic does not cover this.

Pre-operative examination – the experts have to conduct an examination so that they can map out the procedure and determine if you are in shape to handle the whole process.

Procedure overview – there are two popular techniques that can be applied; (FUE) Follicular Unit Extraction or (DHI) Direct Hair Transplant. FUE procedures are highly preferred because of their high success rate. This procedure involves extracting individual hair follicles from a donor area (which can be the back of the head or pubic area) and implanting them into the recipient area.

Average length of stay – The process may warrant a 3-5 day stay

Long-term follow-up process – The follow-up aims to analyse the results and provide post-op care.

Cost and value

The average price range for hair transplant processes in Turkey is between 2,000 to 4,000. This is quite a fair price, compared to the UK price range of 10,000 to 15,000. This amount covers services like the hair transplant itself, pre-op consultations, follow-up and post-op care, anaesthesia, and more. Some clinics in Turkey also offer accommodation, airport transfers, and translation services.

In addition to the fair prices, when you go for a procedure in Turkey, you also get a chance to combine your treatment with a holiday. While looking for clinics that offer fair prices, you have to prioritize quality. Make sure that the low prices are not a result of low quality. However, you will still be able to get affordable prices for the best quality of hair transplant services in Turkey.

Results and recovery

The typical timeline for seeing results is about 3 to 6 months. However, you can return to normal activities after a week or two. Post-operative care is important. It includes medication, cleaning, and more. Clinics in Turkey boast of high satisfaction rates with reputable clinics.