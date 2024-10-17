As the countdown to the festive season approaches, and the days become darker and colder, the allure of a good Christmas market starts to enter the mind. Across the UK and Europe, cities are getting ready to draw visitors from all over the world into a magical world of seasonal cheer that will quickly get you into the festive spirit (even if Christmas is still a few weeks off). With so many to choose from, where can you get the best experience?

Well, the markets below are all steeped in tradition and festivity, offering more than just shopping. They are a celebration of culture, cuisine, and community, each boasting its own unique charm and many delights to discover.

Essential Travel Checklist for European Christmas Markets

Before we delve into our list, if you’re planning to journey to one of Europe’s enchanting Christmas markets, here’s a handy checklist you’ll want to keep in mind:

Passport – Check your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned return date. Some countries may need you to have at least 6 months left and not be older than 10 years since first issue.

– Check your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your planned return date. Some countries may need you to have at least 6 months left and not be older than 10 years since first issue. Travel Insurance – Be sure to arrange comprehensive travel insurance that will cover you for unexpected cancellations, lost items, and potential medical needs. Providers such as Staysure can provide award-winning travel insurance cover that covers pre-existing conditions too. Winter travel can be unpredictable, so having the right coverage will give you peace of mind.

– Be sure to arrange comprehensive travel insurance that will cover you for unexpected cancellations, lost items, and potential medical needs. Providers such as Staysure can provide award-winning travel insurance cover that covers pre-existing conditions too. Winter travel can be unpredictable, so having the right coverage will give you peace of mind. UK Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) – The UK GHIC ensures you can access healthcare during your visit at a reduced cost if for any reason you need to. You’ll want to check on the Gov.uk foreign travel advice pages to check requirements for each destination, and you can apply for a new GHIC here on the NHS website.

– The UK GHIC ensures you can access healthcare during your visit at a reduced cost if for any reason you need to. You’ll want to check on the Gov.uk foreign travel advice pages to check requirements for each destination, and you can apply for a new GHIC here on the NHS website. Weather Appropriate Clothing – Winter weather can be harsh and unpredictable. Pack warm clothing, including thermal layers, a waterproof jacket, and comfortable footwear suitable for walking on potentially icy surfaces.

Once you’ve sorted these essentials, you can look forward to a smooth and enjoyable experience as you explore the festive streets and vibrant atmospheres of Europe’s best Christmas markets.

1 – Advent Basilica, Budapest – 17th November 2024 to 1st January 2025

Nestled in the heart of Budapest, the Advent Basilica Christmas Market is a mesmerising experience set against the majestic backdrop of St. Stephen’s Basilica, one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. Having won Best Christmas Market 3 years in a row including in 2023, if you only head to one on our list, this will make for a memorable experience.

With thousands of twinkling lights, creating a warm, inviting glow that contrasts with the crisp Winter air, you’ll find artisans and craftsmen from all over Hungary offering a wide array of handcrafted goods, from intricate ornaments to bespoke jewellery, providing the perfect opportunity to pick up unique gifts for loved ones. There’s also the delightful scent of traditional Hungarian festive treats that fills the air, with stalls serving up local delicacies such as kürtőskalács (chimney cake) and mulled wine infused with regional spices.

Adding to the charm, an impressive 3D light show illuminates the front of the Basilica at regular intervals, featuring scenes that tell stories of Christmas and Hungarian folklore. This enchanting display, coupled with the market’s festive offerings, makes the Advent Basilica in Budapest a must-visit destination.

2 – Vienna Christmas Market, Austria – 11th November to 26th December 2024

Vienna transforms into a fairy tale during the Christmas season, with its markets casting a festive aura across the historic city. The Vienna Magic of Advent is found in front of the City Hall Square, and is particularly spectacular, with its majestic setting offering a picturesque backdrop that feels straight out of a storybook. You can wander through rows of beautifully decorated stalls that brim with hand-painted ornaments, wooden crafts, and lighted arches.

The aroma of Weihnachtspunsch (Christmas punch), with non-alcoholic versions available, will be too hard to resist, as will freshly baked Vanillekipferl (vanilla crescents), enticing visitors with traditional Austrian flavours. Children can enjoy various activities, from Christmas workshops to carousel rides, making it ideal for families. Vienna’s Christmas markets are a warm celebration of Austrian heritage and yuletide joy, so you’ll be sure to get lost in the festive cheer.

3 – Edinburgh Christmas Market – 18th November 2024 to 5th January 2025

Just across the border you’ll find Edinburgh’s Christmas Market, set against the dramatic backdrop of the historic city skyline, encapsulating the spirit of Scottish tradition and the joy of the season. Situated in the heart of the city, primarily around the East Princes Street Gardens, this market is a focal point of Edinburgh’s Winter celebrations. The market features a maze of 70+ wooden stalls that showcase a variety of artisanal crafts, from bespoke handmade gifts to handcrafted jewellery, as well as plenty of culinary delights that you would expect to find from local traders.

The market also features the 60m high Forth 1 Big Wheel and Star Flyer that offers panoramic views of the city’s Winter lights, as well as the Christmas Ice Rink, and plenty of other fairground rides to enjoy. For both locals and tourists, Edinburgh’s Christmas Market is a cherished venue, offering a cosy, vibrant atmosphere.

4 – Prague, Czech Republic – 30th November 2024 to 6th January 2025

Prague’s Christmas markets are a quintessential part of the city’s festive allure, particularly the one set in the Old Town Square, which becomes a Winter wonderland framed by Gothic architecture and historical monuments. You’ll be able to smell the sweet aroma of Trdelník, a traditional Czech pastry topped with sugar and walnut, and Svařené Víno, the local mulled wine, everywhere you go, helping to invite visitors to savour the tastes of the region. The stalls are abundant with handmade wooden toys, embroidered tablecloths, and traditional Czech Christmas decorations such as blown glass balls.

Amidst the bustling market, a grand Christmas tree towers over the square that towers at 22 metres tall, draped in a blaze of lights and set beside a charming nativity scene, adding to the festive mood. The theme for this year is Angelic Christmas, so expect to see angels and cherubs dotted throughout. Seasonal music and school choirs add to the atmosphere, performing both Czech and international carols in the Old Town Square.

With its enchanting setting, Prague’s Christmas market not only offers a deep dive into the city’s festive traditions but also provides a picturesque experience. Be sure to get a photo from the Observation Bridge which is free to enter and gives a great view of the market.

5 – Hyde Park, London – 18th November 2024 to 1st January 2025

Lastly, if you want to keep things as close to home as possible, there is always Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland, a highlight of London’s festive season. It transforms one of London’s largest parks into an expansive festive hub with over 100 rides and attractions, including ice skating, and an observation wheel that offers stunning views of the city adorned in holiday lights.

The Christmas markets within Winter Wonderland boast over 200 Bavarian-style wooden chalets. These stalls overflow with unique gifts such as handmade crafts, jewellery, and festive decorations. Gastronomic delights are plentiful of course, with options ranging from hot chocolate and German sausages to gourmet burgers and churros, catering to all tastes.

Wherever you choose to visit this year, these five locations are just a handful of great options to choose from in the UK and Europe. Plan your trip well ahead of time, wrap up warm, and enjoy some much-needed festive cheer.