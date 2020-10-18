MPs slam government for paying £7k a day to private sector Test and Trace consultants

Opposition MPs have slammed the government for paying £7k day rates to private sector consultants who’re helping the government to set up and run its testing system. Michael Gove has defended the practice.

Sky News has reported that it had seen documents revealing Boston Consulting Group (BCG) was paid about £10 million for around 40 consultants to provide 4 months’ work. This was between the end of April and late August.

The broadcaster said the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) received a 10 to 15% discount from BCG. Its day rates for public sector work reportedly range from £2,400 to £7,360. The report comes amid ongoing criticism of the government’s £12bn Test and Trace system.

“Disgraceful”

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth described the figures being paid out as “truly shocking”. He said:

Liberal Democrat MP Munira Wilson said:

Just imagine how far that money would go if it was given to local authorities. They are paying these consultants the weekly equivalent of what a nurse earns in a year.

Gove’s response

Gove admitted that there’s a need to reduce government spend on consultants overall. Asked whether the spend was a good use of public money, he said: “Yes”.

The Cabinet Office minister continued: