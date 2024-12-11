All roads lead to Riyadh on December 21 as Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury prepare to lock horns for the second time in a heavyweight clash that could define their legacies.

The stakes couldn’t be higher in the title bout dubbed ‘reignited’. Usyk enters the ring as the unified champion, having edged Fury in their first meeting by split decision. The Gypsy King, determined to right the wrong of his first professional loss, has promised fireworks and the possibility of a trilogy if he levels the score.

The fight itself carries the weight of history, with both men vying for the title of the best heavyweight of their generation, and the Fury vs Usyk odds are incredibly close to call.

But while the spotlight naturally shines on the main event, the rest of the card offers plenty for boxing fans to savour.

The Riyadh Season platform has assembled an exciting undercard packed with competitive matchups, compelling stories, and fighters looking to seize their moment on one of the sport’s grandest stages.

From lower-weight technicians to big-hitting sluggers, there’s plenty to enjoy before the heavyweights take centre stage. In this article, we take a look at three bouts to keep an eye on in order to whet your appetite before the main course. Here’s who to look out for.

Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

Kicking off the night, Isaac Lowe takes on Scotland’s Lee McGregor in a fascinating featherweight clash.

This fight has been more than a year in the making after an initial postponement due to McGregor’s consistent supinator issues. Now fully recovered from injury, the Scot steps into the ring on the back of two knockout wins, including a decisive stoppage of Jorge Moya earlier this year.

With just one career loss to his name, McGregor brings youth, power, and confidence into the matchup.

Lowe, on the other hand, is the more seasoned of the two, having competed in twice as many fights. His durability and experience at the professional level make him a tough test for the ambitious McGregor.

With both fighters evenly matched in height and physicality, this bout has all the ingredients for an explosive opener.

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen

In a lower-ranked heavyweight bout, Johnny Fisher taking on Dave Allen promises to deliver knockout potential.

The fight is especially intriguing given the relationship between the two fighters, who are friends and former sparring partners. Despite their camaraderie outside the ring, both have been clear that the stakes are high, and neither plans to hold back.

Those that have been on social media will know all about the Romford Bull. Fisher has a massive social following thanks to his dad ‘Big John’ eating Chinese food, but his son will want to be doing the talking in Saudi, as he looks to continue his unbeaten professional career and impress the boxing betting.

Fisher enters with an unbeaten record of 12 wins, 11 of which have come via knockout. Known for his heavy hands, the Londoner has made light work of his 2024 opponents, racking up two first-round knockouts.

Allen, the more experienced man, brings 31 fights worth of ring knowledge to the bout, including previous challenges for the Commonwealth heavyweight title. While Fisher will look to maintain his knockout streak, Allen’s resilience and experience over longer fights could pose problems.

Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov

In what might be the sleeper hit of the evening, Serhii Bohachuk and Israil Madrimov face off in a light-middleweight bout brimming with intensity.

Both fighters are coming off narrow and bitter defeats earlier this year—Bohachuk losing a majority decision to Vergil Ortiz Jr., and Madrimov surrendering his WBA junior-middleweight title to Terence Crawford in a spirited performance.

With both 154-pounders eager to get back on track, this bout has all the makings of a high-stakes chess match with plenty of action.

Usyk’s Ukrainian compatriot, Bohachuk, boasts an impressive record of 24-2 and an astonishing 23 knockouts. The 29-year-old is known for his aggressive style and devastating power. Madrimov, meanwhile, brings a slightly more tactical approach to the ring but isn’t shy about trading punches when the moment calls for it.

Both men will be desperate to secure a statement victory on this grand stage, and fans can expect a hard-fought contest between two of the division’s most exciting names.