Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Full Unlock Guide

Keep in mind that most of the premium progression in Cold War requires purchasing the battle pass or other paid bundles. There’s a limit of the free rewards section, so consider purchasing the necessary bundle to unlock your full in-game potential!

How to Unlock Weapons in CoD Cold War?

Unlocking weapons in Cold War is relatively easy, but of course, that’s based on the weapon’s type and difficulty to acquire. Some weapons are easier to get, while others may require significantly more in-game progress or leveling.

Level progression is the primary method for unlocking new weapons in Cold War. Upon reaching a certain account level, you will be awarded with the corresponding weapon, if one is featured. Additionally, you can earn weapons by completing in-game challenges, but primarily by engaging in the Zombies game mode.

Some challenges even feature a weapon-specific reward, that can be earned by fulfilling the requirements of the challenge for the corresponding mode. Finally, the battle pass is another way to earn weapon rewards. Unfortunately, to compete for the premium rewards in the battle pass, you must purchase the bundle for your account.

If you want to uncover most of the weapons and features you can unlock in-game, there are plenty of comprehensive Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reviews on the web.

How to Unlock Camos (Skins) in CoD Cold War?

If you’re interested in acquiring most of Cold War’s best-looking and unique skins, there’s a simple way to do that. Blueprints, along with skins, are often offered with premium in-game purchases, but of course, there’s a free portion for the players who haven’t conducted any micro-transactions.

A simple example is the Tracer Pack, which can be purchased through the store with special effects, such as the tracer rounds.

There are three primary methods to unlock camos on your Cold War account: multiplayer, zombies, and of course, the battle pass. You can earn most of the skins offered in the game for free by competing in challenges, featured in the multiplayer mode. Additionally, similar to the weapon unlocks, you can engage in the Zombies play mode and complete the missions there.

How to Unlock Operators in CoD Cold War?

Operators can also be unlocked through specific in-game challenges, but can also be earned by paid bundles. Either way, there could be a free operator from time to time awarded to players who haven’t purchased the battle pass or any bundles but do not rely on that.

The operators are perhaps the most exciting in-game reward for Cold War. Unfortunately, most cannot be earned through the free progression system of the game and you will either have to purchase a bundle that includes an operator or wait for timely events or challenges.

Either way, the battle pass is the perhaps the best way to earn operators, but there could also be free challenges for all players from time to time that also award one.

Best Tips for Unlocking Hardest Cold War Features

So, let’s have a look at the best working tips for unlocking the more difficult Cold War features

Cold War “Prestige” System: Perhaps the most difficult rewards to compete for are the ones offered in the “Prestige” system of Cold War. As you progress past character level 55, you will reach a new prestige for every 50 levels and earn prestige keys.

Tip: Progressing in this system requires a lot of playtime. We recommend grinding the mode that gives the most amount of character XP, regardless of the other rewards you may earn.

Challenges and Calling Cards: All Calling cards award an extra amount of XP, based on kill streaks, weapon usage, or challenges in specific game modes.

Tip: To progress effectively at the completion of calling cards, focus on objectives and always take advantage of the double XP event.

Limited Time Events: We consider the limited-time events of Cold War much more beneficial than one could think. You can use these events to level up your character faster and achieve much more battle pass progression compared to regular play.

Tip: Always be on the lookout for newly announced limited events in the Cold War and read the release schedule for the game.

