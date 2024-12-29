As the Christmas countdown kicks off, the holiday excitement is in full swing. For many, the decorations are up throughout December — or, if you’re the eager type, the minute the Halloween pumpkins were packed away, out came the Christmas tree.

This year, around a third of Brits couldn’t resist the festive vibes and had their decorations up even before the start of December, with 20% starting their home transformation earlier than ever before, according to a recent survey commissioned by Temu.

With the rising cost of living, families are looking for budget-friendly ways to spread holiday cheer. “Online platforms like Temu have made it easier than ever to access affordable options, with a wide variety of products that cater to every taste and budget,” says Kate Hardcastle MBE, consumer champion.

These decorations go beyond creating Instagram-worthy moments – they also bring comfort and joy, even on a budget. Nearly half of Brits report that festive decor boosts their spirits. Temu is embracing this sentiment by extending the holiday cheer, spreading happiness, and capturing the nostalgic charm of the season.

Haul Isabella wants for Christmas is…!

Isabella is a mum who loves her aesthetics. With Temu’s help, she breezed through her Christmas shopping in November, checking off every item on her list well ahead of schedule. By December, her beautifully decorated tree was up, and her home had transformed into a picture-perfect festive wonderland reminiscent of a Pinterest Christmas board. From baubles to aesthetically looking socks, every detail reflected her passion for creating magical moments.

Jackie’s jolly bargain

Jackie, a passionate diamond painting enthusiast, took her love for creativity to new heights this year with a collection of stunning kits from Temu. Every purchase added to her growing collection of vibrant, detailed artwork, but her story didn’t stop there. When it came time to shop for a Christmas tree, Jackie was pleasantly surprised to find a beautiful one on direct-from-factory marketplace Temu for just $40 — a fraction of the $300 price tag she’d seen at other retailers. Once decorated with new LED lights and ornaments, her Temu tree transformed her living room into a magical winter wonderland. Since November, it’s been the heart of her holiday celebrations, spreading joy to her family and friends.

Shianne’s wreath-markable DIY

Shanianne Hook found herself in a crafty mood this holiday season, bringing her creative spirit to life with Christmas wreaths made from items purchased at Temu. One of her most heartfelt projects was a beautiful wreath she made for her mum to place on her grandparents’ grave. With many wreaths in stores being far too expensive, Shanianne spent hours creating one herself. It was a labor of love that shines through in her creations. These stunning wreaths crafted in November, are now part of her Christmas decor and has captured the attention of many online viewers. So much so that they’ve expressed interest in purchasing one for themselves. With such a warm reception to her work, could Shanianne be thinking about turning her holiday crafting into a small business this season?

Much like Isabella, Jackie and Shanianne’s creative approach, many others this Christmas are turning to affordable decorations, choosing to craft or shop smartly to bring festive cheer without breaking the bank.

Victoria’s Living Room Wonderland

Victoria C. Rosario, discovered an £8 snowy forest-themed curtain on Temu and turned her living room into a serene winter escape. These curtains became the centrepiece of her living room transformation. Complemented by fairy lights, it created a serene, magical escape from the hustle and bustle of the season.

‘Tis the season to be lit

Ander Salter‘s house in Birmingham is a must-visit spot for kids and families. This year, visitors got a little treat that Andy bought off Temu. These treats helped visitors take a piece of Andy’s beautiful celebration with them and are such a lovely way of spreading Christmas cheer!

Many people are adopting inexpensive and inventive ways to share holiday cheer as the season progresses. Holiday home décor doesn’t have to be expensive thanks to marketplaces like Temu that provide quality festive decorations – at affordable prices. Many things from local UK merchants can be delivered in as little as one business day, so it’s simple to quickly turn your house into a festive wonderland.