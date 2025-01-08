Default case opening easily bores us. Active case battles bring new colors into the case-opening routine and allow you to win more. This page provides you with a complete case battle review, revealing what case battles are, how to participate in them, what their rewards are, and more!

What are Case Battles

Case battles are an opening mode that allows you to unbox cases with other people. Based on the chosen battle mode, people can join your team or be your rivals. If you open more expensive items than your opponents do, you grab your and their loot.

Battles are available solely at non-Valve case opening sites. Therefore, you must expose your Steam login data to start battling and winning items. All the loot you receive goes into your site’s inventory; you can transfer any items from it into your steam inventory.

How to Find a Site with Case Battles

There are plenty of websites that allow you to battle other openers. Which platform should you pick? First, look at the platform’s reliability to avoid any data and money risks. To ensure that a website is 100% safe for you, read its reviews on Reddit and learn about users’ experiences.

If the website is secure enough, consider its case battle conditions. For example, if you’d like to participate in 1v1v1v1 battles, ensure the site features this mode.

Finally, explore the site’s bonuses. Ensure you have access to multiple sources of free money or skins, such as daily rewards, affiliate programs, welcome bonuses, etc.

How Case Battles Work

Case battles are available in 2v2 and 1v1 modes. To select which of them you want to participate in, you must create a room or join one with corresponding settings.

Settings also proclaim how many cases a match features. Room creators can add up to 30 cases (the maximum number of cases a player can open during a match) presented on the website.

When all the players are ready, a match starts. It’s when everyone starts opening cases at the same time during the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and other rounds.

Case battles also often feature a leave mechanic. It allows you to disconnect from a battle, which can be extremely useful if your opponent pulls a super expensive item early.

If you’ve won a battle, the site gives you your and your opponent’s items. During 2v2 battles, you receive items from a single opponent.

How to Join Case Battle: Step-By-Step Guide

If it’s your first time dealing with case-opening sites, joining a battle can be confusing. This guide should clarify the process for you:

Pick a site. Ensure you select a legitimate case-opening site with diverse case battles and generous bonuses; Register. Open a case opening site, click “Sign Up,” and register using your Steam account; Deposit. Proceed to the cashier page and refill a website’s balance with your CS2 skins or classic payments (credit/debit cards, e-wallets, or crypto); Join/Create a battle. Unfold the “Case Battle” menu and join a room whose conditions suit you. If there are no such rooms, make one by clicking “Create Battle” and choosing the number of cases you want to open; Compete. When the room is full, the battle starts with you and your rivals opening cases one by one.

That’s it! If you win a battle, your rewards immediately hit your inventory. In case of losing, some sites may compensate for your losses by providing you with its bonus currency.

What Can You Win

The rewards you may receive from case battles depend on the cases you and your opponents open during the match. Cases, in turn, differ from site to site. For example, one of the most prominent case-opening sites with battle features, Farmskins, provides you with hundreds of unique and legacy CS cases. They provide you with any expensive weapon skins (AWP Dragon Lore, AK-47 Asiimov, M4A1-S Prinstream, Karambit Case Hardened, etc.), gloves (Hydra Gloves Case Hardened, Sports Gloves Pandora’s Box, Specialist Gloves Fade, etc.), and stickers (Doppler Poison Frog (Foil), Stupid Banana (Foil), Dystopian Gaze (Lenticular), etc.).

Case Battle Tips

The primary tip that facilitates more comfortable case battles is to create your rooms. It tailors matches to your budget, eliminating the need for a lingering room search.

It’s also recommended that you shape your opening strategy. For example, you may try to stay low at the beginning of the match to lure your opponent. You should also learn when to quit. If your opponent opens a very expensive item at the beginning of the match, it’s best to stay out of the battle.