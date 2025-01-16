Seeing the UK doesn’t have to mean breaking the bank. If you think the UK is all about sipping tea in quaint English villages, exploring our historic cities and getting lost in beautiful national parks, then you’re probably also thinking there’s no way you can visit.

Luckily, with a bit of planning and some cheap hacks — like booking trains in advance — and time looking for cheap places to stay, Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland could be on your must-do list in no time. Now, there’s the tea!

Plan Ahead and Travel Off-Peak

One of the easiest ways to save money on travel in the UK is simply planning further ahead. That’s because trains and hotel accommodations alike tend to put up their prices as you get closer to your travel date.

Travel at off-peak times, when everything will be a bit quieter and quite considerably cheaper. A general rule for catching a train is that it has to be after 9:30 on the weekdays; during the weekends, the price of a train ticket is usually lower (almost half).

Master the Art of Split Ticketing

If you’re not already familiar, you need to be — it’s one of the easiest ways to save on train travel in the UK. Instead of buying one ticket that covers your entire journey from A to B, you split it in two or more — buying separate tickets for separate parts.

For example, you could buy one ticket from London to Birmingham and another from Birmingham to Manchester instead of buying a single ticket to take you from London to Manchester. Even though you’ll be taking the same train, the separate prices can be between 30–50% lower.

Today, there are a number of tools available (including apps and websites) that can find split ticket savings in a matter of moments — taking the headache out of getting cheap train tickets.

Look for Discount Cards and Rail Passes

Railcards are a godsend for travellers in the UK. The 16–25 Railcard, Senior Railcard and Two Together Railcard all offer a third of UK train tickets.

If you want to see a lot of the country, a BritRail pass can also be a great idea. Instead of buying individual tickets, you pay one price for unlimited travel for a set number of days. This makes it perfect for interrailing around and visiting many places.

Take Advantage of Free Attractions

The UK has loads of awesome free things to do. Museums, galleries and parks are often free to visit. Go to the British Museum in London, the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh or the Cardiff National Museum and nothing will disappear from your wallet to get in the door.

Some places, like Stonehenge, cost money. Fair dos. Balance it out with something else free in the local area. Go to the beaches in Cornwall or walk around the Peak District.

Pack Snacks and Save on Dining

Eating out at restaurants all the time can really start to add up in price — pack snacks or prepare some food yourself for a weekend away. Shops like Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Aldi all have their own meal deals and sell fresh food that’s great to have for a picnic or just knock something up in your hotel.

Use Budget Airlines and Coaches for Long Distances

In Scotland, everything is far away, so it might be cheaper to fly to certain maps rather than take the train. Ryanair and easyJet = cheap domestic airlines you can get cheap flights with if you book them months in advance.

If you want to be even cheaper, take a coach! National Express and Megabus both go all over and sometimes you can get tickets for £1 if you book your journey in advance and there’s room — they’re generally cheaper than trains if you’re going far and, while they take ages, it could work if you’re traveling within the UK.