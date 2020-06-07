Protesters attacked by the police and their allies have the moral right to defend themselves
Across the US, Black Lives Matter protesters are under violent attack by the police and the national guard. Far-right white supremacists are also visible. But people can only take so much, and if attacked, protesters have a moral right to defend themselves.
State violence
The assaults on protesters by police and the national guard have been widespread.
For example, in Chicago:
Has nobody in charge of US police realised that everyone has mobile phones and that their violence against protesters will be filmed and sent around the globe? Each mindless attack on peaceful protesters adds fuel to the flames. USA is sick. https://t.co/GlpIEDja9e
— Martin Goold (@MartinGoold) June 6, 2020
In Louisville, police shot at cars:
To see how the police are inciting & starting violence with protesters in the USA follow this guy https://t.co/NSkr1qtoHm
— Dave Garrick (@GarrickBad) June 4, 2020
In a Minneapolis suburb, national guards in Humvees fired rubber bullets at residents in their homes:
This from #Minneapolis City suburb, Nat. Guard Humvee leads off, then pedantic Storm Trooper thugs start firing rubber bullets at resident who are standing on their porches. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is not a 'race' issue, it's a Fascist #PoliceState issue. Incredible… #Riots pic.twitter.com/vxEpeJ2Sx3
— Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) May 31, 2020
In Buffalo, New York, police callously knocked down an elderly gentleman who could easily have died:
New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man…he falls backwards, hits his head…starts bleeding immediately…motionless.
Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?
pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH
— David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020
All across the USA
All across the US, police let loose:
And there’s more:
watching these videos literally reminds me of the coercive police states of places like saudi arabia
the usa is a democracy
saudi arabia is a totalitarian state
how are the media blaming violence on protesters with evidence like this? https://t.co/MTc6MhQ1Dy
— luke d (@lukedunlop_) June 3, 2020
Philadelphia attack
On 5 June, police officers with batons confronted a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters and viciously assaulted them. A police inspector was subsequently charged with aggravated assault.
A biker gang brutally beat these protesters in Philly today. pic.twitter.com/r1TzXrOpNW
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 5, 2020
The day before, a group of men in riot gear appeared near the White House in a ‘uniform’ but without identification badges, insignia, or name tags. Their presence presumably was to intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters:
Completely unmarked officers in riot gear holding protesters blocks away from the White House. No badges. No insignias. No name tags. Nothing. Refused to tell us who they’re with. #DCprotest #DCprotests pic.twitter.com/c4lFFCsX48
— Ben Davis (@bdaviskc) June 4, 2020
Boogaloo Bois
There are also well-established far-right militias, such as the Boogaloo Bois, who appear to be exploiting the crisis. Three men associated with the Boogaloo Bois were arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas, accused of conspiring to incite violence. In particular, conspiracy to “damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and possession of unregistered firearms”. The three had been on their way to a George Floyd protest while possessing Molotov cocktails.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC), the Boogaloo started as a meme that:
emerged concurrently in antigovernment and white power online spaces in the early 2010s. In both of these communities, “boogaloo” was frequently associated with racist violence and, in many cases, was an explicit call for race war. Today the term is regularly deployed by white nationalists and neo-Nazis who want to see society descend into chaos so that they can come to power and build a new fascist state.
SPLC adds how Boogaloo:
posters use terms such as “the day of the rope world revolution boogaloo,” a reference to a day when “race traitors” are lynched in the racist novel “The Turner Diaries.”
Fake Antifa
There was also a report that Identity Evropa (IE), a US-based white nationalist group, had created a fake Antifa (anti-fascist) group and called for violence. In a tweet, later removed by Twitter, the group, posting as @ANTIFA_US, tweeted:
Tonight’s the night, Comrades… Tonight we say ‘F— The City’ and we move into the residential areas… the white hoods…. and we take what’s ours …”
IE’s chat channel, called Nice Respectable People Group, was hacked by Unicorn Riot and its raw racist and fascist ideologies exposed. IE is apparently now morphing into a new guise, the American Identity Movement (AIM)
Meanwhile, SPLC has identified more than 500 far-right so-called ‘anti-government’ groups across the US, of which just under 200 can be described as militias.
Fight back
The demonstrations in the US and elsewhere are not just about the horrific murder of George Floyd, but about wider inequalities and failure of governments.
It’s fight back time. Indeed, after the August 2017 attack by the far-right on peaceful protesters Charlottesville, UK journalist Paul Mason commented:
We should have stopped this long ago. Charlottesville is the wake-up call to progressives everywhere. …
If someone is waging a culture war against you, at some point you have to fight back.
This is how the fight back is done in Greece:
And for inspiration closer to home, Americans need look no further than the Zapatista revolution in Chiapas, Mexico, where thousands now live peacefully, without government, politicians, or big business.
Featured image via Youtube
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.