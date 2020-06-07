Protesters attacked by the police and their allies have the moral right to defend themselves

Across the US, Black Lives Matter protesters are under violent attack by the police and the national guard. Far-right white supremacists are also visible. But people can only take so much, and if attacked, protesters have a moral right to defend themselves.

State violence

The assaults on protesters by police and the national guard have been widespread.

For example, in Chicago:

In Louisville, police shot at cars:

To see how the police are inciting & starting violence with protesters in the USA follow this guy https://t.co/NSkr1qtoHm — Dave Garrick (@GarrickBad) June 4, 2020

In a Minneapolis suburb, national guards in Humvees fired rubber bullets at residents in their homes:

This from #Minneapolis City suburb, Nat. Guard Humvee leads off, then pedantic Storm Trooper thugs start firing rubber bullets at resident who are standing on their porches. Ladies and Gentlemen, this is not a 'race' issue, it's a Fascist #PoliceState issue. Incredible… #Riots pic.twitter.com/vxEpeJ2Sx3 — Patrick Henningsen (@21WIRE) May 31, 2020

In Buffalo, New York, police callously knocked down an elderly gentleman who could easily have died:

New Tonight: Disturbing video from @WBFO in Buffalo, NY shows an elderly man walk up to police in riot gear. An officer shoves the man…he falls backwards, hits his head…starts bleeding immediately…motionless.

Why did this happen @BPDAlerts ?

pic.twitter.com/qbTvXAAPLH — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) June 5, 2020

All across the USA

All across the US, police let loose:

And there’s more:

watching these videos literally reminds me of the coercive police states of places like saudi arabia the usa is a democracy

saudi arabia is a totalitarian state how are the media blaming violence on protesters with evidence like this? https://t.co/MTc6MhQ1Dy — luke d (@lukedunlop_) June 3, 2020

Philadelphia attack

On 5 June, police officers with batons confronted a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters and viciously assaulted them. A police inspector was subsequently charged with aggravated assault.

A biker gang brutally beat these protesters in Philly today. pic.twitter.com/r1TzXrOpNW — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) June 5, 2020

The day before, a group of men in riot gear appeared near the White House in a ‘uniform’ but without identification badges, insignia, or name tags. Their presence presumably was to intimidate Black Lives Matter protesters:

Completely unmarked officers in riot gear holding protesters blocks away from the White House. No badges. No insignias. No name tags. Nothing. Refused to tell us who they’re with. #DCprotest #DCprotests pic.twitter.com/c4lFFCsX48 — Ben Davis (@bdaviskc) June 4, 2020

Boogaloo Bois

There are also well-established far-right militias, such as the Boogaloo Bois, who appear to be exploiting the crisis. Three men associated with the Boogaloo Bois were arrested earlier this month in Las Vegas, accused of conspiring to incite violence. In particular, conspiracy to “damage and destroy by fire and explosive, and possession of unregistered firearms”. The three had been on their way to a George Floyd protest while possessing Molotov cocktails.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC), the Boogaloo started as a meme that:

emerged concurrently in antigovernment and white power online spaces in the early 2010s. In both of these communities, “boogaloo” was frequently associated with racist violence and, in many cases, was an explicit call for race war. Today the term is regularly deployed by white nationalists and neo-Nazis who want to see society descend into chaos so that they can come to power and build a new fascist state.