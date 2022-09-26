Islanders win historic victory against Australia over climate crisis inaction
A group of people from the Torres Strait Islands won a massive victory on 23 September. The UN Human Rights Committee ruled on a complaint they made against the Australian government over climate harms. In a historic decision, the committee found that Australia has violated the islanders’ human rights with its inaction on the climate crisis.
Climate crisis impacts
The Torres Strait Islands lie off the northernmost part of Queensland. As low-lying islands, they are highly vulnerable to the impacts of global warming.
In 2019, eight of the indigenous islanders made a complaint to the UN Human Rights Committee against the Australian government. They argued that the country’s inaction on the climate crisis violated their rights to life, family and culture. The case cited both Australia’s inaction on greenhouse gas emissions reduction and climate adaptation measures. It also highlighted the effects of climate change on the islands, including the degradation of land through changes in weather patterns and rising sea levels. This has impacted the islanders’ food supply, livelihoods and spiritual practices.
The complaint has made history as the first legal action brought by climate-vulnerable people from low-lying islands against a nation state. According to ClientEarth, an environmental law charity, the Australian government pushed back against the action, twice calling for the complaint to be dismissed. The charity’s lawyers represented the claimants.
Climate crisis inaction is a violation
The committee’s decision, delivered on 23 September, largely found in the complainants’ favour. It agreed that Australia had breached its human rights obligations under the the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. This is the global human rights treaty that most UN member states, including Australia, have ratified. The committee’s decision found that Australia had violated the islanders’ right to family life and culture, although not their right to life.
Following the decision, one of the claimants, Nazareth Fauid, said:
This is a happy moment for me. I can feel the heartbeat of my people from the past, to the present and the future. Our stories are echoing across the world.
Read on...
This is about protecting our culture and identity. Our people living in the low-lying islands have been struggling and suffering because of climate change and the decisions of others.
Claimant Kabay Tamu also commented:
I’m lost for words. I feel like a huge weight has lifted off my shoulders. I’m so proud and appreciative of everyone involved from the very start to now. This has given us Torres Strait Islanders more solid ground to stand on now.
Widespread ramifications
ClientEarth pointed out that the decision made history in a number of ways. For example, it’s the first time that an international tribunal has found that poor climate policies amount to human rights law violations. The Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL) also highlighted that:
This is the first-ever opinion from an international human rights body upholding the State duty to protect people under its jurisdiction from the impacts of climate change and to compensate and remedy climate-related harms.
The UN committee has instructed Australia to provide compensation to the claimants. It also called on the government to take action to provide for the islanders’ safety.
Australia’s attorney general Mark Dreyfus has said that the government engages in “good faith” with such complaints and will respond in due course. The complaint was launched under the previous government, led by Scott Morrison, who was notoriously poor on climate crisis action.
CIEL described the committee’s request that Australia remedy the situation as a “precedent” that:
bolsters demands for State action on climate-related loss and damage and lays the foundation for future claims by other communities suffering from the impacts of climate change, many of which are irreversible.
Loss and damage
Alongside laying the foundations for future claims, the committee’s decision will undoubtedly provide hope to those fighting legal battles around the world over climate change. Many of these cases are also on human rights grounds.
Moreover, reparations for loss and damage are a central agenda item at the upcoming climate conference, COP27, in Egypt. This refers to the financial support that those mainly responsible for the climate crisis, namely rich countries, owe to those facing the brunt of its impact. As such, the ruling couldn’t have landed at a more appropriate time.
Featured image via BBC News / YouTube
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.