Support payments for those seeking asylum have dropped almost one third in the last 20 years
Asylum Support payments have dropped by 27% since 2022, according to figures published by the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford.
The Migration Observatory calculated that payment levels had dropped in real terms, despite nominal increases during the period. Currently, asylum support is just £5.84 per day:
New analysis shows value of asylum support payments – currently £5.84/day per person – has fallen 27% in real terms since 2000 due to inflation. High inflation this year will likely erode support further pic.twitter.com/txPDzDXG70
— MigrationObservatory (@MigObs) August 19, 2022
The Observatory writes:
Read on...
increases have not kept up with inflation. In real terms, the payment level in 2022 is 27% lower than in 2000 (in 2000, £5.22 bought £8 worth of goods and services in 2021 GBP). Since the single asylum support payment was introduced in 2015, the level of the payment has fallen in real terms
Refugees forced into destitution
People on asylum support are not allowed to work or claim state benefits while their claim is being processed. This means they are forced to subsist on under £6 a day.
Asylum support is available to those with an ongoing asylum claim. However, almost a quarter of asylum applications are refused. Those who are refused are denied support, and have to go through a lengthy appeal process that may take years. Many of them are rendered destitute, as they are still unable to work legally in the UK or claim any kind of support from the state.
The Refugee Council reports that since the government pulled out of the Dublin III Regulations, many people arriving have been informed that they will be removed from the UK without their claim even being looked at.
Part of the state’s attack on refugees
The cuts to asylum support payments are just one part of the attacks on refugees arriving in the UK that have been carried out by successive UK governments, and are part of the colonial DNA of the British state. That attack is most visible in the recent Nationality and Borders Act, which seeks to criminalise many of the people arriving in the UK.
This attack on refugees is just one face of the white supremacy of the state, a system of oppression which is also visible in the recent police murder of Chris Kaba, and in the racist institutions of the prison and the criminal justice systems.
It’s up to us to stand with refugees arriving in the UK as they face the policies of a racist colonial state.
Featured image via Flickr/Walterw.a (cropped to 770x403px)
We need your help to keep speaking the truth
Every story that you have come to us with; each injustice you have asked us to investigate; every campaign we have fought; each of your unheard voices we amplified; we do this for you. We are making a difference on your behalf.
Our fight is your fight. You’ve supported our collective struggle every time you gave us a like; and every time you shared our work across social media. Now we need you to support us with a monthly donation.
We have published nearly 2,000 articles and over 50 films in 2021. And we want to do this and more in 2022 but we don’t have enough money to go on at this pace. So, if you value our work and want us to continue then please join us and be part of The Canary family.
In return, you get:
* Advert free reading experience
* Quarterly group video call with the Editor-in-Chief
* Behind the scenes monthly e-newsletter
* 20% discount in our shop
Almost all of our spending goes to the people who make The Canary’s content. So your contribution directly supports our writers and enables us to continue to do what we do: speaking truth, powered by you. We have weathered many attempts to shut us down and silence our vital opposition to an increasingly fascist government and right-wing mainstream media.
With your help we can continue:
* Holding political and state power to account
* Advocating for the people the system marginalises
* Being a media outlet that upholds the highest standards
* Campaigning on the issues others won’t
* Putting your lives central to everything we do
We are a drop of truth in an ocean of deceit. But we can’t do this without your support. So please, can you help us continue the fight?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.