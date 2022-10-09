Canary Workers’ Co-op Canary Workers’ Co-op

Leftists supporting Putin are ‘idiots’, say anarchists from Ukraine

Anarchist fighter opposed to Russian invasion of Ukraine


Within the Russian population, there’s resistance against Putin’s war. The Canary has tried to highlight this resistance by amplifying grassroots movements. Critically, it’s important that our ‘left’ alliances don’t result in us talking over voices on the ground in Russia.

Activists in the resistance describe themselves as anarchists, anarcho-syndicalists, anarchist-communists, or libertarian socialists/communists. Recent interviews with Russian – and Ukrainian – activists help provide an insight into the resistance, as well as into Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

Russia or NATO?

Given Ukraine is backed by NATO, it’s not surprising if many on the left may adopt an ambivalent stance regarding the Russian invasion. But as the Canary’s own Joe Glenton said in an article published just 48 hours after that invasion:

It’s long past time for some of us to update our software on Russia/NATO antagonism.

Two Ukrainian anarchists – Anatoliy Dubovikhave and Sergiy Shevchenko – commented on that and other matters concerning the invasion. They were interviewed by Yavor Tarinski of the Greek libertarian journal Aftoleksi, republished in English by the London-based Freedom.

Dubovikhave and Shevchenko explained that they were members of Revolutionary Confederation of Anarchist-Syndicalists (in Russian, RKAS), which for many years was:

involved in the labour movement, the student movement, we had a significant influence on the independent trade union movement, especially among the Donbas miners, where RKAS representatives participated in local and regional strike committees. We participated in a pan-Ukrainian movement to protect workers’ rights and oppose the deterioration of labour legislation.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, RKAS had to change tack, adopting armed resistance against the aggressors. Dubovikhave and Shevchenko also train volunteers in “unofficial military organizations, from which territorial defense units later emerged”. Moreover, within the Ukrainian armed forces, soldiers have set up anarchist committees.

They’re “idiots”

With regard to those on the left who support Putin, Dubovikhave and Shevchenko explain:

The left sees Putin’s Russia as an alternative to NATO, as a rival to NATO. In a sense, they are right: Russia is indeed opposed to NATO. But they do not see, and do not want to see, that the Russian alternative means only a desire to pursue its own, independent but equally (if not worse) imperialist policy.

They say such ‘leftists’ are “idiots”.

They add:

It suffices to say that throughout the existence of the independent Ukrainian state, there has not been a single political anarchist prisoner here. At the same time, many dozens of our comrades in Russia ended up in Russian prisons – guilty solely for their anarchist convictions.

But they remain optimistic, referring to a number of non-state self-organized initiatives in Ukraine:

They deal with a variety of issues, from helping refugees and guarding small communities to supplying the military with everything they need. In this sense, Ukraine today follows anarchist practices more than many other societies in the world.

Issues

Aftoleksi also published a video by film-maker and independent journalist Alexis Daloumis, who interviewed Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian and Polish anarchists and anti-authoritarians. The main issues addressed include Russia’s claim that the invasion is about ‘denazification’, what’s really happening in Donbas, and the politics surrounding the involvement of NATO:

Revolutionary Action

Resistance by its nature comes in various forms. Back in March, the Canary reported that Ukrainian anarchists had set up an “international detachment to resist the Russian invasion”.

Freedom also published an interview the Polish 161 Crew did with a member of the Ukrainian Operation Solidarity (OS). OS was set up by anarchists and libertarian socialists to support anti-fascists, anti-authoritarian activists, and leftists in their armed struggle against the Russian occupation.

Like Dubovikhave and Shevchenko, OS made it clear why the left should not support Putin:

Putin calls his actions “denazification” and “anti-fascism” – that’s absolute bullshit. Anti-fascists don’t bomb children and old people, they don’t throw thermobaric bombs at civilians or use phosphorus, they don’t leave or burn the bodies of soldiers on purpose so as not to have to pay their families any money, they don’t use own people as cannon fodder. We don’t destroy cities and leave scorched ground.

The Canary has previously published details of mass anti-war protests, cyber attacks on Russian sites, and acts of sabotage.

History of struggle

Ukraine is no stranger to armed struggle and has a proud history of resisting totalitarianism. For example, anarchist insurrectionist Nestor Makhno led the 100,000 strong Revolutionary Insurgent Army of Ukraine (RIAU). The RIAU fought a campaign against the Bolsheviks in the aftermath of the Communist revolution.

In an article in CrimethInc, published before Putin’s invasion, Ukrainian anarchists provided a brief history of resistance in Ukraine. They pointed out how during the occupation of Crimea, Russian authorities detained and tortured several anarchists.

One anarchist group mentioned – Autonomnyi Opir (Autonomous Resistance) – was inspired by the Zapatistas (Mexican revolutionary anarchists) and the Kurds.

Prisoner support

Resistance invariably also means providing prisoner support. Autonomy is the website of Autonomy Action, an organisation of anarchists and libertarian communists that’s now in its 20th year. Since 2007, it has also hosted news and updates from the Moscow section of the Anarchist Black Cross (ABC). The latter provides support to prisoners, such as finding and paying for lawyers, supplying books and food packages, etc.

In September, Autonomy published an interview with Moscow ABC (who translated it into English). In that interview, Moscow ABC explained how some people are jailed for spreading ‘fakes’, i.e.:

the dissemination of any information about the actions of the Russian Armed Forces that differs from the official version.

Moscow ABC also assists Solidarity Zone, an initiative that provides a similar service to that of the ABC. In May, Autonomy published a list of anti-war prisoners supported by Moscow ABC.

Autonomy also provides updates on anti-war and anti-state prisoners. These include Belarusian anarchists charged on a number of offences, who were sentenced to 5 to 17 years, and the arrest and torture of anti-fascists in the Urals, variously accused of possession of weapons and explosives.

Another site, Rupression, offers prisoner support specifically on a case involving eight people who were arrested in 2017-18. They were accused of being part of a terrorist organisation and were viciously tortured.

The International Workers Association in Russia

In 1989, my partner and I – both members of the London ABC and the UK section of the anarcho-syndicalist International Workers Association (IWA) – took the risk of travelling to the Soviet Union to meet a group of people who wanted to set up a Russian section of the IWA.

As it was, it turned out to be a fruitful meeting. Some 23 years later, at the commencement of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the IWA in Russia issued a statement urging the Russian military to mutiny and Russian people to take strike action. Mutinies and acts of sabotage were subsequently reported, although there are no reports of strikes. Meanwhile, on-the-ground resistance against Putin’s imperialist aggression continues.

    1. There may be some on the left who supports Putin, however most on the left ‘are told that they support Putin’, if they don’t support the ACTUAL cilvillian killing Ukrainian Nazis! The Ukrainians Hate Russian Speaking Ukrainians, that is a fact just look at the extent of anti-Russian Language actons of the Ukraine Government.
      Why would the Russians be killing the civillians they have come to protect from the Nazis and just voted to rejoin Russia!? Russia is on the frontline fighting in the direction of West Ukraine, out of Donbas, Ukraine is on the frontline fighting into Donbass, The Kindergartens, Schools, Nuclear Powerplant, The Bridge, The Hotels, The Flats, The Hospitals are all in the direction of the Frontline Fighting into Donbass! Their president makes gaffs about the bridge explosion, Kiev erected a giant stamp for selfies with the Bridge Exploding in the background! Well I reckon that I know who are the Fucking Monsters in this conflict! The filth killed 3 innocent people and they fucking celebrate with selfies!
      What most peoples possibly even reading here is that international MSM are ONLY reporting from the West Ukrain side, why is the NO MSM reporting on the Russian Speaking Ukrainian side, is that not extremely concerning to people or should I say Sheeple!
      Putin is a Conservative Party Leader of a federration, no different to Truss, BlueKeef and Biden they are all Thatcher/Reagan’s flavour of Globalist Neoliberals! Why would the Left “whorship” him!? The Left are merely less likely to believe the Propagandist MSM and Fake/Conspiracy Alternative media and more likely to dig deep for truth and perhaps even think a bit further than their noses’ are long! FFS WAKE UP! Sweden and Italy now has Far Right Government and Le Penn is about to kick Macron’s nearly far right, arse! Is now, well is any, but still now really a good time to support Nazis and Fascists!? I doubt The Left is anti-Ukrainian, just anti-Nazi and anti-Fascist Ukrainian, the left are aware that there are many lovely people on all sides of this conflict! With several Moscow redlines crossed the past few weeks Russia may well start war tactics, and end the Special Operation. That would be Horrific, but it will be over in days, why do people think it has taken Russia so bloody long, be clear on this its not because they are out of Military might, and now that Ukraine & USA have declared war by their actions things should change dramatically! Hopefully Peace Talks can begin ASAP! However I doudt there will be a budge on the new Russian Speaking Ukrainian Republics and as long as there are Russian Speaking Ukrainians and Nazis who kill them, so it should be!

      Report comment

          1. Your post is practically nothing but Russian propaganda, thude.

            1) “the ACTUAL cilvillian killing Ukrainian Nazis!” No, it’s the Russians who have been slaughtering civilians in job lots, as evidenced by the constant discoveries of mass graves coming out of everywhere Ukraine liberates.

            2) “Why would the Russians be killing the civillians they have come to protect from the Nazis and just voted to rejoin Russia!?” No, that’s the public excuse Putin gave for starting the war. The actual reasons have a great deal more to do with racist Russian ideas that Ukraine isn’t a ‘real’ country, general Russian imperialism, worries about NATO having more of a presence on the Russian border (which I might be sympathetic to if Ukraine hadn’t been learning toweards signing up with Nato because the alternative was Russia and its abuses), etc etc.

            Like, Russia makes a lot of noise about the Azov Regiment, but as terrible as they are they’re a volunteer militia as part of Ukraine’s territorial defenses – they’re not part of the regular army or the government, and they fundamentally don’t MATTER. Russia, on the other hand, maintains the Wagner Group as a de-facto private army on Putin’s payroll with official support, which says a damn sight more about the character of the Russian army and government.

            Also for that matter, ‘just voted to rejoin Russia’ is a bad joke considering how rigged those elections were.

            3) ‘Russia is on the frontline fighting in the direction of West Ukraine, out of Donbas, Ukraine is on the frontline fighting into Donbass, The Kindergartens, Schools, Nuclear Powerplant, The Bridge, The Hotels, The Flats, The Hospitals are all in the direction of the Frontline Fighting into Donbass!’ Considering Russia hit a children’s hospital with a missile in the opening stages of the war, and have kept up a steady stream of collateral damage and civilian butchery ever since, this is pretty rich.

            4) ‘Putin is a Conservative Party Leader of a federration, no different to Truss, BlueKeef and Biden they are all Thatcher/Reagan’s flavour of Globalist Neoliberals!’ Lol. Just… lol. Barring a brief blip in 2008-2012, Putin has been Russia’s head of state in one form or another since 1999, he’s a dictator in all but name.

            5) ‘With several Moscow redlines crossed the past few weeks Russia may well start war tactics, and end the Special Operation. That would be Horrific, but it will be over in days, why do people think it has taken Russia so bloody long, be clear on this its not because they are out of Military might, and now that Ukraine & USA have declared war by their actions things should change dramatically!’ Thude, Russia has been using war tactics since the start, they’ve been sending in their best kit since day one and it’s been getting chewed up and spit out. There is no grand Russian scheme, okay? It has been taking so long because they’re losing hard, and all indications are that they will continue to lose hard.

            Report comment

            1. I am afraid facts are not Propaganda, but you won’t find any of thatin the Western Manufactured MSM Propagandist War Machine!

    2. It’s worth remembering the Atlantic article from a few months back by a Ukranian journalist, Nataliya Gumenyuk, that describes Ukranian society’s outlook on their state as one of, ‘lingering ill will toward officials, combined with enthusiastic circumvention of the state to solve problems’. That outlook of seeing government as something to work around in order to do what needs doing to keep life going on the day-to-day has persisted, but the exigencies of war have basically forced the government to acknowledge and shake hands with the local ingenuity that drives it. It sounds like pretty fertile ground for anarchists, encouraging a ton of local organisations and mutual aid networks that, once the war is over, will be extremely difficult for any government to disrupt due to their entrenchment and patriotic glamour.

      Report comment

      1. Interesting you should choose that particular article to paste I just watched an Ukrainian Nazi speaking in the same vein only with threats to the Ukrainian Government that they will be comming round to ‘visit’ post war, and no politeness included.
        Is that who you support the Nazis?

        Report comment

        1. Do you even hear yourself? I reference and quote another article about the empowerment of local organisation in Ukraine as part of this article about Ukranian anarchists, and how it constitutes reason to be hopeful for the future of Ukrainian society, and you come back with some wild-arse reference to some video supposedly of a Ukranian nazi threatening the government, as if I’m supposed to know what you’re talking about?

          Report comment

          1. Yes, perhaps you forgot how the Nazis were “hopeful for the Ukrainian Society” in Odessa, by burning Russian Speaking Ukrainians as they watched! Coburgh may call Nazis “Anarchists” you can dess them up however you like, but A Nazi will be NOTHING other than, A Nazi!
            Naivety is an extremely dangerous luxury that no one should afford themselves.
            I was merely drawing your attention to what a young Nazi on the Frontline said about his politician, who knows mayde he is a “Anarchist” also.

            Report comment

