A recent BDS victory over corporate giant Carrefour has shown yet again how powerful the actions of ordinary people can be in opposing Israel’s genocide and apartheid.

BDS Carrefour victory

French supermarket chain Carrefour is one of the biggest earners in the world. And the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement calls it a “genocide enabler” due to its partnership with an Israeli company profiting from the many crimes of the Israeli state.

On 5 November, the BDS movement announced that campaigners in Jordan had forced Carrefour out of the country:

After a large scale & creative boycott campaign that contributed to huge financial losses & reputational damage, Majid Al Futtaim Group, the partner of @Carrefour in most of the Arab region, announced the complete termination of its commercial dealings with Carrefour in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/sVt6eAbIWe — BDS movement (@BDSmovement) November 5, 2024

It explained that the “large scale and creative boycott campaign” had helped to generate “huge financial losses and reputational damage”.