On Tuesday 12 November, supporters of Youth Demand disrupted traffic in Leeds – demanding a two-way arms embargo on Israel and for the UK government to halt all new fossil fuel licences granted since 2021.

Youth Demand ‘swarm’ in Leeds

At around 11:35am, supporters of Youth Demand took action blocking traffic at Parkinson Steps in Leeds until around midday:

They could be seen holding Palestinian flags and signs saying “politics is fucked”:

At around 12:40pm the group re-convened at the Headrow Brigate intersection and disrupted traffic until around 12:50pm:

Today’s actions are the second day in a week-long run of actions in cities all over the country.

A Youth Demand spokesperson said:

Israel has openly admitted to ethnically cleansing Gaza- one of the gravest war crimes under international law. The UN has highlighted that nearly 70% of those who have been killed in Gaza over a 6 month period were women and children. Meanwhile, the western media continues to manipulate reality, claiming that the Israeli thugs terrorising the streets of Amsterdam in recent days are in fact the “victims” of violence. All while the UK continues to sell weapons to Israel, despite our Prime Minister being a former ‘human rights’ lawyer, clearly aware that Israel is committing war crimes. We need an arms embargo now.

Yes, politics is fucked

Youth Demand’s swarm came after the group also took action on Remembrance Day, Monday 11 November. Members laid a Palestinian flag-coloured wreath at the Cenotaph, while also blocking roads and disrupting traffic elsewhere in London and in Manchester.

At 11am, a group of Youth Demand supporters silently blocked the road outside of the Houses of Parliament during the Armistice Day remembrance service. The group could be seen holding signs which read ‘Never Again for Anyone’ and ‘Over 186,000 Dead’.

At around 12:10pm the group also occupied the road on Cannon Street until around 12:25pm. The group then moved on and at around 1:10pm they disrupted the road at Moorgate, on the London Wall Road until around 1:30pm.

Also at around 9am, supporters swarmed the streets at two locations in Manchester.

These type of action will be continuing for the rest of the week, the group said – although it has not disclosed in what locations.

One of those who took action on 12 November is Joe Clark, who said:

I’m taking action today because the UK does not value Palestinian life. How can you pay respects to the fallen who died resisting genocide, whilst simultaneously sending weapons to commit a genocide in Gaza? We won’t stop until our government is no longer complicit in this tragic hypocrisy.

Youth Demand said that “Young people will not accept our politicians supporting the murder of innocent people. This week, young people are taking action in cities all around the country. Sign up for the national week of action starting today at https://youthdemand.org”.

Featured image and additional images via Youth Demand