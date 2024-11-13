The following article is a comment piece from the Peace and Justice Project

This weekend, our movement gathers to reflect on recent struggles and victories and plan the road ahead. Three events in London the Peace and Justice Project is supporting offer opportunities to come together, learn, and take action against fossil fuel giants, the far-right, and warmongers.

Stand Up To Racism

With racism and the far right on the rise, this summit brings together activists, union leaders, and political voices to build a united, anti-fascist resistance. Speakers include Peace and Justice Project founder Jeremy Corbyn MP, NEU General Secretary Daniel Kebede, and Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, plus a special Q&A with Diane Abbott MP about her new book A Woman Like Me.

Let’s keep the momentum from recent mobilisations alive and grow the fight against the far-right. You can book your place here.

Stand Up to Racism – International Summit

📅 Saturday, 16th November, 12-5pm

📍 TUC Congress House, Great Russell Street, Holborn, WC1B 3LS

Then, a climate march is also happening.

March for climate justice

Join the march for climate justice as thousands across the UK and beyond demand an end to fossil fuels, climate debt repayment to the Global South, and justice for Palestinians facing genocide in Gaza. Starting at the BP-sponsored British Museum and ending at parliament, the Peace and Justice Project is proud to be supporting this march as it calls for divestment from polluting industries and investment in a sustainable, equitable future.

Global Day of Action for Climate Justice

📅 Saturday, 16th November, from 12 midday

📍 British Museum, Great Russell Street, London WC1E 7JW

Anti-war convention

Finally, as international crises deepen, this convention hosted by Peace and Justice Project friends at Stop the War Coalition will explore Western support for Israel’s genocide, the ongoing war in Ukraine, the conflict in Sudan, and growing tensions with China.

Speakers include Jeremy Corbyn MP, Palestinian author Ghada Karmi, PSC Director Ben Jamal, and others. This is a crucial chance to strengthen the anti-war movement and plan our resistance, even more timely with Donald Trump being elected as US president last week. There are a few spaces left, so book your tickets for this important event here.

Anti-War Convention – Stop the Drive to War

📅 Sunday, 17th November, 12 – 5pm

📍 The Atrium, 124-126 Cheshire Street, London E2 6EJ

Each of these events is an important step forward in building a united movement for peace, justice, and equality. Let’s use these gatherings to re-energise our movement and build for a world for the many, not the few.

Featured image via the Canary