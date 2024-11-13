Oil giant ExxonMobil has spoken out against President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to pull out of the Paris climate agreement. This is leaving many of us questioning the future of human existence:

New: Oil giant ExxonMobil opposes President-elect Donald Trump’s plans to pull out of the Paris climate agreement, a company spokesperson told CNN in a statement. “A second US exit from the Paris climate agreement will have profound implications for the United States’ efforts… — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 12, 2024

ExxonMobil just ratioed… Donald Trump?

You know we’re in very deep shit when an oil giant warns about the climate crisis; you know – the one it helped create, and then tried to cover up?

Yo it’s wild when oil companies are like “bro your ideas are too bad for the Earth” https://t.co/DXkk8YKLEh — Zoo With Roy (@zoowithroy) November 12, 2024

If Exxon is telling us that he’s going to destroy the planet, we are cooked https://t.co/JbmgTsNRCU — I Smoked Democracy (@BlackKnight10k) November 12, 2024

If Trump has lost the fossil fuel lobby before he has even taken office, he has a major problem:

when your fossil fuel plan has lost the fossil fuels lobby https://t.co/U3kYb0sfte — Dennis Tang (@tangaciousD) November 13, 2024

When your climate denial is too extreme for…checks notes… EXXON. https://t.co/LdUhKdEsEY — Jeff Young (@JeffYoung8) November 13, 2024

On Tuesday 12 November, DeSmog published ‘unearthed documents’ which revealed that 70 years ago, the Air Pollution Foundation warned big oil companies that fossil fuel emissions could impact civilisation.

The new documents show how the industry – like ExxonMobil – used deceptive PR strategies they came up with in California, to deny the risk of the climate crisis. It’s hard to believe that now, 70 years later – big oil has decided to grow a conscience.

Goodbye beach front houses

Maybe oil giants like ExxonMobil are realising we are past the point of repair. More likely though, they have watched the recent hurricanes destroy Florida and realised the next one might destroy their beach front houses pretty soon. What a terrible shame that would be:

Half of me thinks this is performative.

The other half thinks they just realized their summer homes might be in flood danger. — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 12, 2024

Can’t wait for the beachfront property to go on sale. — Jeanette Monos (@monos_jeanette) November 12, 2024

This is actually bad news because it means we’re past the point of repair for us. https://t.co/b8l2tx2xw9 — Golden Gilmore Gossip Girl (@askanonpro) November 13, 2024

Guaranteed climate destruction. And because of what? Americans didn’t want a woman of colour running the country?

You might regret that choice pretty soon – if you don’t already. Google searches for ‘can I change my vote’ spiked several times between 5-7 November. The highest number of these searches came from Iowa, where Trump won by 13 points.

Unsurprisingly, states with similar high search interest include Alabama, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wisconsin—all states won by Trump:

You know it’s a bad idea to pull out of a climate agreement when big oil is against it. We’re so fucked bc people couldn’t handle a woman of color running the country https://t.co/aZ5P0zVeZE — a Dude (@elduderino421) November 13, 2024

It’s pretty hypocritical that the literal criminals who have ensured the destruction of our planet are now speaking up. 20 years ago would have been nice, ExxonMobil:

it is *insane* when the literal climate felons who have sentenced us all to extinction are warning us that Trump is a climate threat https://t.co/4ThaoiKVIu — Julie Bush (@julie_bush) November 12, 2024

Clearly, its a performative move. Whatever the case, it’s not going to change Trump’s climate crisis denial:

This protestation feels largely performative and aimed at PR damage control, as ExxonMobil will likely have no influence over the administration on this issue. https://t.co/g5MpR6AXO0 — Chris Otto (@ChrisOttoLNP) November 12, 2024

Ok, if ExxonMobil is upset about this, then I have to be suspicious about the agreement in the first place. — Toni (@ToniRenaissance) November 12, 2024

On a more positive note – at least Trump’s place in Florida will be one of the first places to be destroyed when sea levels inevitably rise. He also won’t have to use as much fake tan as temperatures keep increasing.

Whatever ExxonMobil is up to with this public statement – performative or not, it is clear that we are on a sure path to climate destruction unless we take drastic action, immediately.

