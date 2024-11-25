A petition signed by almost three million people from over 182 countries calling for a historic, legally binding, Global Plastics Treaty to drastically reduce production and use, and protect human health and the environment, has been delivered to the government delegates ahead of pivotal negotiations in South Korea.

Demanding a Global Plastics Treaty

The petition signatures were delivered to Rwanda Environment Management Authority Director General Juliet Kabera and US Senator Jeff Merkley. The symbolic handover was led by renowned poet Nikita Gill alongside South Korean youth activists and Baby Climate Plaintiffs, Hannah Kim and Jeah Han:

Nikita Gill, poet and writer, said:

I am here in Busan today, representing the voices of millions asking our world leaders to put our beautiful planet before profits during this week’s Plastics Treaty negotiations. I hope these voices are being heard and can inspire key decision-makers because this is our only chance to secure a treaty that will drastically reduce plastic production and use for the sake of our collective future.

Jeah Han, Baby Climate Litigation Activist, said:

If our planet is in danger, so is my future. While children’s voices can draw attention, it is the adults with decision-making authority who can truly drive change. We are calling for action and demanding that governments all around the world address the climate and plastic crisis.

The event took place just a day before the fifth and final round of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) meeting for a Global Plastics Treaty resumed in Busan, Republic of Korea.

Gerance Mutwol, Plastics Campaigner at Greenpeace Africa, said:

These signatures represent millions of people across the world including Africa, who bear the brunt of plastic pollution. With talks starting tomorrow, world leaders have yet another opportunity to champion a treaty that will drastically cut plastic production and drive equitable transition for workers and the health of the most affected communities across the plastic value chain.

South Korea must be a pivotal moment

The gathering drew together government leaders, civil society organizations, activists, businesses, and scientists to highlight the overwhelming public demand for decisive action on one of the most urgent environmental crises of our time:

Eirik Lindebjerg, WWF Head of Delegation to INC-5 and Global Plastics Policy Lead, said:

These signatures reinforce what is already commonly known – that a legally binding global treaty that regulates plastics across the entire lifecycle and eliminates harmful plastic products and chemicals is the only way our leaders can deliver on their promise to end plastic pollution. We simply cannot achieve this goal through fragmented and voluntary actions which have dominated our collective response for so many years. At INC-5, governments can and must create the treaty people are demanding, one which decisively and definitely protects people and nature now and for generations to come.

Von Hernandez, Break Free From Plastic Global Coordinator, said that “millions worldwide demand a strong Global Plastics Treaty to reverse the global plastic pollution crisis now harming our health, our climate, and the planet’s life support systems”:

World leaders gathering here in Busan must deliver an agreement that progressively cuts the unfettered production of plastic and eliminates the toxic chemicals associated with their manufacture and use. Anything less than this would be a regrettable missed opportunity.

INC-5 will happen in Busan, Republic of Korea, from 25 November to 1 December, when governments are expected to agree on a Global Plastics Treaty.

The millions of signatures collected demanding a strong global Plastics Treaty were an effort led by WWF and Greenpeace, supported by dozens of Break Free From Plastic member organisations including Plastic Pollution Coalition, Story of Stuff, Only One, EarthDay, Fenceline Watch, Plastic Change, Nipe Fagio, Friends of the Earth Action, Defend Our Health, Plastic Free Future, Trash Hero World, Plastic Free Delaware, and 5 Gyres Institute.

Featured image and additional images via Greenpeace