This week the Undercover Policing Inquiry – the so-called Spycops Inquiry – will hear shocking, long-awaited, evidence from three women who were targeted for relationships by two of the most notorious undercover police officers from the Special Demonstration Squad. It will be a test of the inquiry process – showing whether it can regain any credibility.

Spycops Inquiry: a week of damning evidence

On Tuesday 26 November, Belinda Harvey will give her evidence – primarily about how she was targeted for a long-term relationship by notorious Spycop Bob Lambert (cover name Bob Robinson). Belinda had no connection to activism, yet will talk about how the direction of her life was steered and de-railed by Lambert, whose ‘exit’ strategy from his deployment, and his relationship with Belinda was cruel – severely damaging Belinda in the process:

‘She was not politically active – but lived next door to campaigners in south London and socialised with them.’ Another case of appalling #spycops abuse. Solidarity with Maya. https://t.co/9d025YzeHK — Police Spies Out of Lives (@out_of_lives) November 20, 2024

On Wednesday 27 November, Helen Steel will give her account of how she was targeted for years of intrusive reporting by Bob Lambert. In the past weeks evidence has been accumulating that Lambert fabricated and embellished his reports. Helen’s evidence will be crucial to exposing fabrications in his ‘intelligence’ reporting, highlighting how the Inquiry is treading dangerous ground if it takes the officers’ accounts at face value.

Helen was also targeted for a two-year relationship by officer John Dines (cover name John Barker) at a time when she was embroiled in the longest libel trial in British legal history – known as the McLibel trial. Dines did all he could to damage Helen’s reputation and her personally, and has refused to give live evidence to the Inquiry.

Disappointingly, the Inquiry refuses to compel Dines, even refusing to read his witness statement into evidence.

On Thursday 28 November we will hear evidence from ‘Jacqui’ about how Bob Lambert targeted her for a relationship that ended with the birth of their child. Lambert abandoned them both when his deployment ended. It was only when his child, known publicly as ‘TBS,’ was 26 years of age that he found out who his father really was.

Lambert giving evidence

Lambert himself will give evidence between 2-5 December 2024. This will be a decisive moment for the Inquiry in how they handle evidence from an officer who has been thoroughly discredited by the ‘targets’ of his infiltration.

Of course, the stories of the abuse these women suffered at the hands of Lambert have been some of the most shocking of the entire Spycops revelations. So, the week will be a test of the inquiry – to see whether it can pull itself back from so far being unfit for purpose, to being something meaningful.

Featured image via Police Spies Out Of Lives