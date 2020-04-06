Firefighters work to contain forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear site
Ukrainian firefighters worked overnight trying to put out two forest blazes in the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station.
The area was evacuated because of radioactive contamination after the 1986 explosion at the plant.
Ukraine’s emergencies service said one of the fires, covering about five hectares, had been localised.
It said the other fire was about 20 hectares.
The head of the state ecological inspection service, Yehor Firsov, earlier said the fires had spread to about 100 hectares.
Firsov said radiation levels at the fire were substantially higher than normal.
But the emergencies service said radiation levels in the capital of Kyiv, about 60 miles south, were within norms.
The fires were within the 1,000-square-mile Chernobyl exclusion zone established after the 1986 disaster at the plant that sent a cloud of radioactive fallout over much of Europe.
The zone is largely unpopulated, although about 200 people have remained despite orders to leave.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.