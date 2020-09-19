‘Significant spike’ in homeless deaths in Dublin

Concern has been expressed over a “significant spike” in deaths among homeless people in Dublin. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive has recorded 39 deaths to date in 2020. That figure is higher than the number of deaths in the whole of 2019 (34) and 2018 (35).

Peadar Toibin, leader of the Aontu party, has urged the government to act:

Toibin said there are heartbreaking stories of many young people behind the numbers. He said the government “must step up to the plate”.

He also said: