Breonna Taylor’s family demands release of body camera footage
Breonna Taylor’s family has demanded that Kentucky authorities release all body camera footage, police files and the transcripts of the grand jury hearings that led to no charges against police officers over her killing.
The family also criticised the state’s attorney general for his failure to bring charges against the officers.
A diverse group, including Taylor’s mother, marched through Louisville on the evening of Friday 25 September. The demonstrations were peaceful, but at one point police in riot gear fired flash bang devices reportedly to turn back a crowd on a street. Authorities said two people were arrested.
About a dozen people who were out past the city’s curfew were arrested later.
Incorrect warrant
State attorney general Daniel Cameron’s spokesperson Elizabeth Kuhn said the prosecutor understood that Taylor’s family “is in an incredible amount of pain and anguish” and that the grand jury decision was not the one they wanted. But, the statement added, “prosecutors and grand jury members are bound by the facts and by the law”.
Taylor, a Black woman who was an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers in her home. Authorities claim the officers opened fire after Taylor’s boyfriend fired at them.
We need your help ...
The coronavirus pandemic is changing our world, fast. And we will do all we can to keep bringing you news and analysis throughout. But we are worried about maintaining enough income to pay our staff and minimal overheads.
Now, more than ever, we need a vibrant, independent media that holds the government to account and calls it out when it puts vested economic interests above human lives. We need a media that shows solidarity with the people most affected by the crisis – and one that can help to build a world based on collaboration and compassion.
We have been fighting against an establishment that is trying to shut us down. And like most independent media, we don’t have the deep pockets of investors to call on to bail us out.
Can you help by chipping in a few pounds each month?
-
Show Comments
Leave a ReplyYou must be logged in to leave a comment.Join the conversation
Please read our comment moderation policy here.