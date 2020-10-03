Russian journalist sets herself on fire and dies near police HQ
The editor of a Russian news website died after setting herself on fire outside a regional police headquarters on Friday 2 October. This occurred a day after officers searched her residence.
Russia’s Investigative Committee confirmed the death of Kolza.Press editor Irina Slavina in Nizhny Novgorod, a city of 1.2 million. It’s located about 235 miles east of Moscow.
Meanwhile, the independent news site Meduza reported that Slavina left a message on Facebook saying her death should be blamed on Russian authorities.
Slavina reported on Thursday 1 October that police searched her home, although the nature of the search was not clear.
